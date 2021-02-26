FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Tanya Louise Bartley
Grant David Allen
Hanna Heilay Alemayehu
Liam Robert Hallam
Jacob John Francis Holland
Scott Grant Adey
Blake Joseph Dillon
Adrian Thomas Oleary
Rae Mildred Anne Clevens
Keirron Geoffrey Allan Spicer
Troy Anthony Lette
Beau Jacob Fe'Ao Veraa
Michael O'Connor
Kandice Lee Morgan
Tom Mackie
Bailey Ossie John Fuchs
Dane George Grant
Adrian Thomas Rex O'Leary
Mitchell Colin Lee
Chelsea Mary Rose Petronelli
Anita Frances Blair
Joshua Charles Akkari
Ciad Tukiri Barbarich
Shane William Simpson
Christine Estelle Gillies
Daniel Allan Jowitt
Steven Lawrence Kevin Williams
Kimberley Tina Deans
Matthew Beau Malcolm Lambert
Timothy James Kelly
Isaak Watkinson Mitchell
Blake David Vollbrecht
Zam William Douglas Henderson
Dean James Goodwin
Keenan John Thomas
Brian Alexander Mackay
Wonim Haile Tessema
Yi Huang
Chadd Michael Peter Watts
Daniel Peter Clayton
Aden Reece Halliday
Karen Jane Mcdonnell
Alexander Lawrence Finch
Jason Karupt
Jacinta Faye Maude Simpson
Eric Fisher
Matthew Summersgill
Taicee Helena Pearson
Damien Paul Coutts
Brooke Lynnette Downey
Sean Earl Neville Geitz
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Declan Hourigan
Adam Gregory Southam
Crystal Rose Mackenzie
Tyson Leslie Turner
Daniel John Schilling
Siofra Louise Cunningham
Monic Angela Mclean
Hollie Tennille Fox
Lena Jane Gunnis
Sharon Roberta Jane Wiley
Bin Li
Jesse Mikaere Simmiss
Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody
Scott William Coates
Thamsanqua Jr Mlotshwa
Max Jacobus
Jamie Jason Hasic
Darren Mathew Kapusi
Jennifer Dawn Mullaly
Joel Aaron Lyons
Sione Lopisei Sime
Clint Stanley
David Neville Mcnamara
Nick Montzka
Alexander Edward Muller
Conan Kenneth Munday
Asha Chance Ryan
Roderick John Patterson
Erin Emily Hodge
Ioane Sa'U
Tyrese Caulcutt
Matthew Paul Crosisca
Ashleigh Jane Vidler-Trace
Emily May Turner
Samara Lee Fraser
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26