FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Wadkibut Ochalla Ojulu

Jason Scott Ovenstone

Brett Michael Kerr

Mark Allan Spajic

Mark James Sheppard

Jacob Rhys Matthews

Emmanuel George Janouris

Elizabeth Jane Maranda

Kasper Debest Klaricich

Adam Michael Watson

Jamie Leigh Carn

Tania Jane Mcmurray

Joshua Michael Mcmillan

Abraham Adu Bol

Renee Christina Riddett

Kyle John Stuart

Jake Antony Haskard

Francis Lester Bowman

Abby-Sue Cottam

Zach Grainger

Amanda Irene Eyre

Sha-Shanna Maree Booth

Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt

Thomas Odin Engleman

Szymon Miroslaw Misiak

Luke Anthony Davy

Lisa Yvonne Craig

Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson

Matthew Robert Peel

Emily Sharon Baxter

Phillip Shane Mclean

Jay Anthony Glennon

Lili Jade Cronin

Kyle Christopher White

Laurie Rene Peterson

Peter Willimae

Kimberley James Richardson

Matthew Charles Wrench

Madison Kate Cook-Long

Anthony Colin Leslie Goddard

Coen Patrick James Purcell

Jamie Fielding

Darren Paul Crilly

Harley Peter Voss

Anthony Ronald Darcy Lancaster

Paul Morrison

Sione Taliauli Namoa

Christina Hatzipetrou

Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel

Hugh Henry Thomas

Stacey Louise Eliopoulos

Terrance Hugh Bradshaw

Eniez Lomas

Daniel George Adamsons

Vicente Gil

Issac Edward Nolan

Warren Clayton Roberts

Vincent Gil

David Andrew Abbott

Shane Jamie Cox

Daniel Brett Hobbs

Bryan Neil Crisp

Shawn Jamie Cox

Charlene Bridget Grey

Clint D'Orsay Beard

Bobbie Millie Smith

Tyron James Gibb

Kelwyn John Noel Dunningham

Michael Allan Jon Dunn

Riwhi William Heta

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Robert Leonard Rose

James Raymond Pilot

Nabeel Suliman Anglo

Nazim Berisa

Nagi Suliman Anglo

Stephen John Smith

Taylor Chelsea Shepherd

Andrew Fefelov

Gina Natalia T M L Punch

Anne Maree Masling

David Raymond Shannon

Karissa Roseanna Caroline N Lawrence

Joshua John Priest

Finley Michael Smith

Alexandre Geraud Richmond-Sinclair

Karen Joyce Keach

Justin Thomas John Boyne

Logan Skye Owen

Jack Anthony Waters

Jason Christopher Eastaughffe

Luanga Andria

Crystal Joyce Thornycroft

Kimberley Ann Elkington

Connor Daniel Ryther

Dwayne Edward Gee

Edward James Lee

