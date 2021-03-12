Brisbane Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie
Samuel Francis Kimlin
Lyle James Hutchinson
Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock
Rebecca Anne Cox
Rory Dale Budge
Megan Jenna Goodlet
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Michelle Joy Harris
Zion Niko Aviga
Daniel James Neville
Stafford Leonard Richard Ramsay
Daniel Allan Jowitt
Oscar Heath Comerford
Darius Hassan Laili
Richard Ian Bridges
Luke Matthew John Loizou
Neil Dupre
Bailey John Knowles
James Fitzsimmons
Denis Ceric
Billy John Nixon
William Antonio Whitney-Reyes
Jonathon Colin Smith
Michael Leonard Collins
Arol Tong Lual
Brook Dana Currie
Hanna Heilay Alemayehu
Kyshia Anne Doyle
Terry Latu
Tony Mihael Waye
Jason Trevor White
Wayne Leslie Dench
John James Davies
Andrew James Edwards
Brenton Tyler Sefo Wallace
Ivo Janusz Kornel
Jesse Luke Eastwood
Pedro Luiz Sena Williams
Andrew Allan Mill
Leonard Robin Major Kennedy
Debra Lynne Coulter
Damien Paul Coutts
Dane George Grant
Ioannis Giorgatzis
Samuel Cameron Huxley
Troy Hill
Sharnelle Conlon
Te Rahui Whitu Tobias Wineera
Melissa Ann Bullen
Vanessa Paula Aitken
Billy John Dixon
Neil Leslie Freemantle
Mitchell Colin Lee
Dwayne Michael Warnock
Katherine Frances Schwennesen
Christine Estelle Gillies
Jene Lee Gallahar
Shane William Simpson
Trinidy Clifford Smith
Ryan Larson
Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan
Susan Coppens
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12