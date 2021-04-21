FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

William Alfred Coleman

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma

Dane Rongomai Hetaraka

Natalie Sheree Rogan

Jodie Maree Garcia

Mattison Tahlia Lofts

Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga

Elias Gloriana Panuel

Raylene Knox

Olivia Rose Thane

Jayden Tyrell Jones

Christopher Kenneth Revell

Lassica Moira Gagai

Ngan Kim Truong

Brooke Kirea Large

Stacey-Leigh Collins

Lucas Dolan Bruen

Brock Edward Peter Newman

Lois Hearn

Esther Kullach

Wayne Harley Stevens

Liam Bevan Quilty

Nicholas John Steffens

Joshua Jye Morton

Benjamin Paul Burr

Robert Walter Page

Matthew Ronald Thinee

Oral Eujene Wya Ghee

Caitlin Mcarthur

Garth Andrew Williams

Shane Barry Phillips

Maria Karina Borges Rangel

Daniel Kevin Michael Millwood

Andrew John Biddle

Lobsang Jinmei

Glenn Edward Jones

Brendon Gary Cropper

Ashley Michael Butler

Emily Sharon Baxter

Harley James Grant-Forrest

Kara Sylvia Van Niekerk

Junior Pedebone

Donna Maree Stewart

Nikola Jankovic

Louise Alannah Berrill

Sheri M Amanda Patrica Schiffer

Amy-Lee Brines

Magda Haj Gido

Michael James Sutton

Shanaya Skye Godfrey-Young

Darren John Wilson

Sasheen Purcell

Noah James Callow

Jerry Jack Siaosi

Benjamin John Wittmann

Michael Ambrose Williams

Reece Bower

Laauli Kevin Moga

Eleanor Frances Amerena

Brent Cameron Allen Coyle

Tyson Michael Austin

Nicole Anne Quigley

Nigel John Murrell

Joshua Karl Batson

Nathan Lee Wilson

Joshua Michael Caldwell

Lachlan Perry Tyde

Alexander Paul Lake

Flynn Thomas Eckersley

Krystal Ann Louise Mccasker

Michael Anthony Richardson

Nathan Blair Tait

Alexander Kenneth Hill

Patrick George Perry

Emily Louise Adams

Benjamin Terrence Lehnhoff

Clinton David Barbi

Bowie Naava Larnach

Lee Simon Schievink

James Terry Penn

Farid Yuliar Ranu Wardhana

Darren Raymond Burgess

Jayden Michael Llewellyn-Morton

Natasha Ann Jones

Tracey Frances Perandis

Sasheen Joyce Purcell

Sharon Anne Bentley

Danielle Monique Taylor

Lindsay Kenneth Close

Franswa Said

Rikard Bertil Olsson

Natasha Anne Law

Jackson Walker Grassby-Jones

Richard James Totoro

Andrew Bruce Newton

Terence Roy Willmot

Sanket Desai

Francis Joseph Melit

James John Gardiner

Luke Matthew Hooper

Nicole Angela Zarglis

Damien Michael Mills

Timothy Triston Horne

Nicholas Luke Sullivan

Hyojin Kim

Daniel Stephen Cox

Paul John Powell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21