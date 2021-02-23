FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Alec Richard Peter Kennedy
Charlie Mikael Goransson
Emilia Mcnamara
Kourosh Zargaran
Tevita Seini Vungamoeahi
Patrik Rasmus Goransson
Marnie Patricia Coolwell
Steven David Watts
Margarita Jacqueline Hernandez
Thomas James Le
Letiesha Anne Hayes
Kelly Therese Morgan
Matthew Brett Osborne
Jack Thomas Warren
Julian John Campain
Thang Huy Nguyen
Beau John Lambert
Seth Charles Morgan
Eun Soo Kim
Rory John Donnan
Maddison Mckenna
Cory Adam Rylatt
Maddison Laura Mckenna
Glen David Edwards
Damien Carmody
Taylor Rose Weickel
Ricky James Peter Holcroft
Joel Hounslow
Daniel Phillip Webb
Darren John Oertel
Natchamon Srisunanrat
Blake Isaac Goves
Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey
Stephen Albert Long
Shane David Lee
Ivan Tumara
Cho Deecke
Ephraim Nirdosh Isaac
Jongbok Lee
Kirsty Maria Lester
Kristin Ray Eather
Regina Sopo Su'A
Jack Samuel Thompson
Raymond Luke Bundle
Brett Andrew Simon
Ahmed Hussein
Jody Mark Smith
Madeleine Frances Barker
Edin Mustajbegovic
Thanh Tam Vu
Vincent Alexander Mcdonald
Christopher St John Sheppard
Luke Reice Oakley
Talalelei Pauga
Kinita Mayella Simpson
Benjamin James Mawn
Damien Allan Cunningham
Anthony Ferise Taua
Destiny Kiona Downs
Trent Gordon Davidson
Natalia Suesskow
Angela Kathleen Scott
Douglas Owen Traynor
Filmon Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Travis Charles Burch
Ila Jnr Mamatta
Danny John Griffin
Anastasia Hagi-George
Harriet Isabella Marshall
Connor Emmanuel Carlos
Bree Moore Fish
Hanny Hamed
Nicholas John Forbes
Nicholas Kingston Dart
Ella Mali Tarasiuk
Nicholas James Mccormick
Helena Rose Harvey
Jason Troy Trouchet
Andrew Kurt Reid
Major Major
Adam Peter Crisci
Blake Joseph Dillon
Sourabh
Benjamin James Peerless
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23