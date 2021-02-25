FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Clinton William Beard
Steven John Skinner
Brent Leonard Seymour
Brian Paul Noltenius
Rowena Lee Buhagiar
Peter John Spencer
Jamie Lee Hunter
Kellie Maree Band
Clare Louise Camilleri
Daniel Arnold Zanders
Dean Glen Jones
Cindy Lee Bowden
Jordan Paul Zikan
Jacob Reyd Lilley
Thomas John Byrne
Reece James Boxshall
Chantel Lee Watkins
Katherine Alexis Dudley-Weir
Caleb Thomas Hardacre
Mika Robert Kapua Walsh-Manuirirangi
Timothy Kemp Bretnall
Bradley Scott Quinell
Angela Ruth Bennett
Amber Louise Small
Tamyka Jane Enks
Timothy Paul Mulherin
Courtney Francis Sarah Macgregor
Marya Zahran
Micheal John Stirling
Kozta Niko Raptis
Dean Matthew Hopkins
Rhys Ian Flannery
Laura Elizabeth Wagon
Mark Boyes
Malcolm Barry Chicken
Matthew James Markcrow
William Robert John Neil Ryder
Blake Denehy
Danielle Anne Cowie
Neil Thomas Fleming
David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana
Harrison John Riccardo
Brandon Hastings
Cyril Norman Mcnab
John Calum Macgillivray
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Alexander Gregor
Michael Scott Osborn
Matthew James Kenneally
Kylie Anne Luckie
John Henry Maden
Justin Clayton Ord
Kate Elizabeth Borgo
Jay Andrew Mcgrath
Stephen John Smith
Leanne Martin
Anthony James Wagner
Cameron Edward Thomas Lloyd
Lindsay Derain Johnson
William Laurence Pratten
Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf
Billy David Baker
Christopher St John Sheppard
Jason Charles Ware
Brooke Patterson
Dilraj Singh
Denis Capelari
Alexander Zanemann
Harley James Johnson
Vincent Alexander Mcdonald
Mohammed Hijazi
Amy Melissa Brett
Annette Joy Cartwright
Allister Anson Sing
Sebastian Giuffrida
Rowena Buhagiar
Peter James Heran
Chloe Katherine Douglis-Macdonald
Skye Reanda Clarke
Justin Phillip Mollard
Robert Roy Douglas Rainbow
Dean Graeme Gomez
Tyson-Lee Trathen
Brenton Gordan Corney
Donald Scott Ford
Chevon Leilani Princess Wade
Shannon James Henriques
Matthew Noel Hallows
Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd
Austin Michael Lambert
Tesloch Bang Diew
Alan Logan
Kasna Joyce Garcia
Martha Gloria Harrison
Wade John Collins
Lukudu Kenyi Gombu
Merrika Maryellen Chappelle
Tony Mihael Waye
Desmond Vincent Lawton Welk
Ryan Thomas Trubshaw
Anita Sarita Chopra
Chantelle Julianna Sau Hunt
Theresa Toni Sainsbury
Shane Stuart Anthony Price
Alexander Paul Pluta
Jacob James Anderson
Bradley John Bell
Malvyn Ian Passmore
Demir Smajlovic
Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie
Nathan Robert Wilson
James Mathew Maher
Vegas Wayne Larfield
Jason Michael Steer
Mark Anthony Jackson
Dylan James Allen
Ky Robert Clemments
Gemma Patricia Hinds
Madelina Dorthea Hulstein
Brayden John O'Neill
Hollie Tennille Fox
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Julian Michael Korpela
Steven Victor Hodges
Jamie Julian Exton Allan
Jed Dickson
Jun Cao
Matthew Paul Crosisca
Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo
Hamzah Alzubady
Sachin Baliyan
Jacylyn Ann Hogan
David John Manwill
Dylan Jack Leslie Johnson
Danny Glen Crosthwaite
Mark Anthony Kennedy
Sutharshan Navaratnaraja
Matthias Ernest Illingworth
Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey
Dallin Morgan Williams
Sean Kimmorley
Andrew John Taylor
Damien John Steele-Burgess
Damien Michael Mills
Nikita-Lee Mary Murphy
Corey John Mcnamara
Kees Strachan Harker
Augustine Jabbie
Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana
Yu Zhang
Daniel Matthew Mcfarland
Zack Michael Schnitzerling
Ian Syd Serigo Sandow
Daniel James Prasser
Jesse Staples
Tyla James Hampson-Evans
Jaime Thomas John Norris
Courtney Mcgregor
Damien Brett Milton Kyle
James Stanley Jackson
Teneik Grace Vollmerhause
Afrahim Tomas Bayen
Nicola Maria Shortiss
Gregory Thomas Mackenzie
Julie Louise Amos
Dale James Woolan
Karlo Mario Bran
Jaimyn Andreas Spirit Mayer
Jarrod Alexander Solway
Philam Nguyen
Mona Michelle Booth
Jean-Pierre Castelyn
Kevin Andres Munoz Lino
Marlon Brian Roma
Margaret Devi Mudaliar
Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper
James Gervase Shanahan
Stuart Ronald Perkins
Suzette Maree Webster
Geoffrey Lackey
Diana Carvajal
Kirsty Yvonne Cossor
Gordon Alan Rankin
Liam Alexander Bond
Aidan Ryan
Lane Raymond Thomsen
Terence Grant Clark
Anouska Cwaczko
Michael Peter Walsh
Mohamed Abdi Musse
Irene Honesta
Pero Bozic
Jacob Unoch Michael Iselin
Courtney Rose Mathews
Sharnie Lorre Dean
Steven Leslie Raymond Gray
Hannah Christina Stead
Paul Wayne Leyton
Iris Haring
David Kevin Harris
Jasmine Irene Rose Palmer
Dimitrios Boubaris
Marcus Anthony Burke
Jody-Maree Joan Morrow
Philip Paul Colegate
Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu
Jonathon Christopher Gorham
Lorna Roseanne Johnson
Benjamin Luke Palmer
Brendan James Westley
Scott Steven Littlechild
Rosina Stamatina Masinello
Michelle Francisca Carroll
Isabella Marina Pezzimenti
Christopher James Brown
Nicolas Jonathan Nelson
John Noel Christainsen
David Bryan Capper
Brett Allan Sherrington
Dakota Lee Coyote Musial
Jake Antony Piticco
Louis Roy Samy
James Damien O'Brien Butler
Xiaoqiu Liu
Melanie Gai Hambleton
Taylor Jacob Van Beek
Oliver Scott Hasenkamp
Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough
Jordan James Robert Tua
Stevie Rae Blacklock
Kym Mai Landsdowne
Jason Daniel De Groot
Malcolm William Bevan
Lachlan James Moloney
Melissa Alice Constable
Joshua Alan White
Leon Reginald Matthew Michael Rose Mcbride
Jason Scott Ovenstone
Troy Joseph Whelan
Robert John Smith
Crystal Marie Sawyer
Ryan John Male
Ronold Bruce Murray
Michael David Hames
Brodie Shawn Brewer
Tyler Brandon Kenny
Michael James Elliot
Stella Patricia Woodhouse
Jesse Lee Oconnell
Benjamin Paul Partridge
Gianluga Palano
Nicholas Adam Peterson
Lee Matthew Wilson
Sid Fadil
Tiana Elizabeth Ann Gallaher
Adam Lindsay Lyons
Graham Robert Palmer
Jackson Finselbach
Jessica Michelle Glynn
Clayton John Trevor Baines
Aaron John William Tselepy
Diez Francois Kouadio
Benjamin John Michael Storey
Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark
Alisha Estelle Leanne Johnson
Jake David Barjasic
Skylee Anne Summers
Devender Kaur Sachdeva
Emma Jade Dorge
Richa Chhabra
Lisa Maree Carroll
John Robert Vidulin
Christopher John Mcgilvray
Patrice-Marie Waikura Herbert
Codie James Burns
Jeffrey Cameron Harris
Ian Harold How
Nathan James Watt
Samantha Jane Stride
Dale John Atkinson
Brendan Roy Anderson
Tamika Majenta Healey
James Joseph Dowling
Trent Jesse Jerome Robert
Felicity Kay Torrens
Daniel Ian Hynes
Richard James Sinclair
Kane John Battison
Ethan Loscialpo Sloane
Ricardo Mayaute
Lia Mae Teske
Christopher Martin Prouse
Hannah Margaret Apps
Katie Louise Mcmahon
Joel Jesse Austin
Sumer Singh
Allan James Jensen
Katrina Rae Wells
Lily Marie Richardson
Teare Tina O'Brien
Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett
Sean Patrick Mcdine
Deborah Beakey
Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack
Kane Anthony Cruz
Ricci Dean Barker
Chelsea Rose Stockdale
Braydyn Jayde Gunson
Paul Timothy Stack
Benjamin Trevor Grenier
Mariusz Konczalski
Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma
Kaleb Robert Bishop Parker
Duncan Henderson
Jerome Rodney Dalton
Bradley John Anderson
Nikkita Ellen Dacey
Brendan James Parkin
Emmerson Bailey Calleja
Thomas James Smith
Amanpreet Kaur Sachdeva
Luke Thomas Campbell
Rodney James Anderson
Amanda Claire Duroux
Josiah Richard Hollingsworth
Ateng Kuchmol Kon
Stacey-Leigh Collins
Tiffany Maree Jager
Tyler John Lonie
Joshua Gregory Vernon
Tia-Loketi Mahina-Rangi Harvey
Amy Louise Taylor
Gregory Jon Loughman
Leonie Alison Brown
Robert William Nicholson
Gareth Kyle Davis
Andrew Thomas James Cunningham
Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips
Zachary John Jennings
Jordi Allen Coleman
Elora Lesley Thorpe
Jackson Jaillet
Mark James Kennedy
Troy Cameron Matich
Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok
Anthony George Galea
Jordan Pickup
Jeremy Clinton Strugnell
Nyazi Toto
Henry Oliver Leatham
Jessica Anne Aitken
Kye Liam Wilson
Daniel Allen Smith
Ryan Jai Cowan
Jatinder Kumar
Daniel Steven Hughes
Ryan Mark Zivkovic
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Sally Ann Gilbert
Petr Stuchlik
Sary Ney
Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer
Kurt Christopher Horvat
Luke Douglas Mckellar
Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Jasmine Louise Lousick
Dylon Jay Read
Benjamin Muller
Billy Wyatt Brown
Dale Massey Shipston
Patrick Gerard Majella Burke
Garry Paul Jarvis
Derrick Gordon Hall
Abbie Lee O'Brien
Alexandra Maree Schulte
Matthew Eric Hanley
Neville Anthony Mathews
Xander Oliver Maxwell
Andrew John Dargusch
Matthew Lewis Broome
Kristen Patricia Macleod
Lucas Ridley Nobay
Troy Adam Hailey
Jacob Carlos Cowan
Robert Graham Thomas
Paul Michael Heath
Terrence James Wright
Connielia Lee Mcintosh
Mohammed Adnaan Sharif
Lesley Jade Griffin
Letitia Maree Lacey
Bill Kennedy
Eduardo De Oliveira Castro
Wilson Gregory
Glenn William Hall
Vincenzo Salvatore Giuffre
Gareth Earl Rhodes
James David Billing
Travis Shane Gordon
Travis Graham Bell
Liam Daniel Naylor
Dale Andrew Goodman
Gordon Dion Rogers
Jessica Ingrid Wilkie
Sean Douglas Thomas
Paul Alexander Maclay
Harry Edward Harper Pembroke
Ryan Henry Kent
Selwyn Michael Gregory Johnson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25