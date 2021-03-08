FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Jennifer Margaret Thomson
Murray George Nicholson
Michael Bruce Olive
Gary Allan Blaxter
Faye Maree Hayley Wilson
Gretta Ada O'Sullivan
Nathan David Lee
Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson
Naveen Sharma
Tanzeela Bi Khan
Raylene Beryl Phillips
Conor John Hennessy
Scott Owen Elliott
Jesse Mikaere Simmiss
Amanda Irene Eyre
Tarryn Louise Wilson
Brendan Luke Karl Berichon
Stuart Mitchell Croft
Aaron Lee Glenton
Melissa Doreen Murphy
Mark Sheridan Waden
Jody-Maree Joan Morrow
Matthew James William Baker
Matthew Kemp Luckhurst
Gary Ronald John Copeland
Andres Mauricio Lemus Fuentes
William Walter Akseli Mclachlan
Tobi James Arnold
Michael Trevor Royce Collins
Narayan-Das Balaam
Grant Andrew Mcanally
Geordan Leslee James Mercer
Paul John Rye
Daniel Peter Clayton
Leif Jayuya Sharkey
Abhishek Kumar Shaw
Joshua Todd Pilcher
David Giang
Joel Andrew Downing
Murrin-Jalee Holt
Suzanne Maree Mcguire
Tiffany Jane Hunting
Anh Tuan Nguyen
Paul Thomson
Tony Allan Joslin
Anthony John Barton
Christopher James Dunn-Holz
Michael Ian Newson
Mark Francis Hargroder
Zachary Burgess Mount
Daniel Joseph Walsh
Waceem Khalil
Jesse Joe Arthur Byrne
Hop Van Nguyen
Jessey Steven Bell
John Peter Quirke
Darren Rodney Britton
Bayu Wisnu Prabowo
Dorothy Jane Downie
Ammon Patrick Dubois
Ricky James Boots
Jagjeet Singh
Peter Tyson
Xiaoxuan Su
Owen Noel Franklin
Dmitri Stelios Papas
Charles Dupois
Som Datt
Ngoc Bich Tran
Jesse Tyson Collingwood
Daniel Peter O'Neill
Jeremy James Van Akerlaken
Kieren Hugh Henry
Haregewine Teklemariam
Christopher James Thomsen
Elvin Harcevic
Deon Ramon Presotto
Zubair Hassan Adam
Achol Chol Monykuc
Aballa Omot Nyiguo
Huanran Zhang
Ethan Dylan Edward Mctaggart
Koffi Christophe Agbaleti
Stuart Mitchel Croft
Jack Anthony Crowdey
Jayden Israel Jonathon Puroku-Reilly
Benjamin Micheal Williams
Christian Lui
Dawoud Ibrahim
Lee Alexander Rush
Kirsty Yvonne Cossor
Kevin Robert Ferguson
Matthew James King
Daniel James Lee
Craig Douglas
Jeremy Blackmore Manguerra
Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey
Jason Edward Myers
Tyler Joseph Kelleher
Henry Phillip Miley
Adrian Mark Warren
Danielle Colleen Iris Louise Shelford
Robert Mark Cooper
Jacquelin Rowena Ivory
Jay Owen Moroney
Christopher John Anthony Hibbert
Dwayne Walter Mccarthy
Zachary Alexander Mills
Beth Patricia Pinfold
Julian Szmidt
Michael John Liveri
Aaron Thien Chung Chan
Nicholas Jay Rye
Ruth Aquila Foster
Nathan Robert Newcomb
Benjamin William Parsons
Chengxin Wang
Brok Marc William Mcnamara
Neil Charles Seymore Russell
Rikky Matthew Capes
Levaula Junior Kalepo
Ciaran William James Mccullagh
Lance Geoffrey Rigley
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Moses Wiremu Nehemia Karaka
Lachlan William Thiel
Oliver William Cunningham-Creech
Roisin Donaghy
Andrew John Neve
Skye Marie Paton
David Gregory Hegarty
Jeremy Henry John Cullen
Joshua James Phillips
Jayke John Dempsey-Mitchell
Steven Brent Hickey
Jessica Louise Puce
Robert Lee Scowcroft
David John Stapleton
Riley George James
Mingshan Yang
Matthias Ernest Illingworth
Xiaohang Chang
Hussein Sarhan
Matthew John Keong
Colby Marie Tillack
Shaun David Harris
Nyiguo Aballa Omot
Jeramiah David Proctor
Alex Wayne Gray
Patrick Michael O'Connell
Sarah Paula Hernandez
Leon Reginald Matthew Michael Rose Mcbride
Tristan Xavier Corcoran
Helen Mary Anderson
Ausage Charlie Atilua Valeni
Sammer Dabbouss
Andrew John Galea
Jessie Jordan Dale
Colin James Graham
Carrisa Ann Stolk
Levi Tamariki Jala-Sa Agusto
Shannon Peter Prendergast
Michael Geoffrey Williams
Providence Shimwa Nzayabino
Maddison Avice
Mellissa Jayne Tucker
Gregory David Neve
Noureldean Sukkarieh
Wayne Baker Smith
Naydine Kayla Fenton
Matthew William Archer
Luke Augustas Turnham
Maxwell John Arthur
Nicholas Jabbour
Edward Salesi William Eke Lyons
Cody James Seymour Lawler
Erik Alexander Lens Van Rijn
Anastasha Therese Failava
Kym Rodney Aaron Tredgold
Mitchell James Russo
David Raymond Rahurahu
Faavesi Vincent Isaako
Phillip Michael Daveson
Abuk Chol Nwan
Jack Shiloh Prescott
Pranay Kumar Thode
Dylan Peter Taylor
Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani
John Edward Murphy
Timothy James Knox
Jowill Hekau Exton
Kirill Dmitrievich Oustiantsev
Anand Mahendra Rathod
John Theodore Reece
Stephen Norman James
Mason Sione Freche
Thanh Lan Luong
David Frank Bugden
Rebecca Mclaren
Andrew Bernard Van Straten
Bianca Louise Alexanderson
Jordan Roman Brennan
David Francis Holt
Diana Rosa Cetina Pereanez
Yi Huang
Nathan Robert William Smillie
Mitchell John Trimble
Harley James Raithby Hoodless
Richard Charles Atkinson
Kayla Jane Hardie
Matthew Charles Wrench
Hafiz Muhammad Bilal
Troy Henry Donaldson
Mace Glenn Jacobs
Aaron Craig Allan Tucker
Lachlan Dean Kempster
Andrew James Bruce-Sanders
Natalie Hammond
Marco David Bortoli
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Tahlia Lee Boyce
Clint Victor Beeston
Thomas Alexander Ratahi Mamaku
Kyle Thomas Robb
Jason Eskander
Melvyn Siddall
Lucas Randall Beatson
Jeffrey Michael Johnson
Michael James Raineri
Mossab Daoud Kodi
Diogo Cerqueira De Lima Costa
Bert Lawrence Tapau
Michael Brian Phillips
Carmel Livingstone
Brayton Shayne Honeysett
Kyle Aaron Robinson
Matthew James West
Derek Barry Barr
Yuan-Shan Wang
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Liam Robert Hallam
Dean Philip Pearse
Chloe Grace Lee Brodie
Katrina Isabel Patricia Davis
Hamish Hennessy
Kevin Charles Elliott
Marco Giovanni Di Benedetto
Lindsay Jay Harbour
Fadi Chiha
Michael Dylan Williams
Peter Shin
Adam Longmore Scott
Brendon Bandman
Kate Nicole Szepanowski
Hamse Mohamud
Carlos Adelino Henrique Ferreira
David John Martinelli
Noni Marie Ali
Steven Jeremy Moore
Aaron Pereira
Misael Aguilar Trejo
Abiel Berhane Hagos
Samer Dabbouss
Mitchell Lawrence Slade
Wayne Mackenzie Derrick
Travis John Erskine White
Sharna Maria Buckingham
Jake Thomas George Harvey
Musa Valee Kamara
