FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
James Joseph Holtum
Emily Louise Adams
Margaret Louise Mccathie
P Mihiri Anushka De Silva
Akin Bekir Tezcan
Anthony John Ross
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Mikhayla Jade Nilsen
Flinders John Alan Cadman
Jack Steven Burrows
Joseph Allan Grogan
James Adam Tyack
Dukos Myrteza
Elaine Kaye Luke
Emma Frances Savage
Amelia Gayle Adrienne Smith
Archibald Jeebung Butterfly
Clemency Stuart Cartillier
Sora Lee
Edward Allan Davey
Ryan James Macdonald
Jatin Narsey
Benjamin Michael Pearcy
Jake Anthony Chambers
David John Anthony Grobben
Freya Elizabeth Mills
Joshua Benjamin Bakkum
Nikkita Ellen Dacey
Edwin Kit Gosper
Graeme Allan Harbour
Thomas William Zaranski
Connie Flett
Adam Troy Lipke
Laurence Allen Moody
Matthew James William Baker
Andrew Glen Hamilton
Dallas William Pinkerton
Peter Thomas Molloy
Bansri Babubhai Goti
Jacob Unoch Michael Iselin
Ashley Maurice Dopson
Melanie Jay Holzheimer-Burns
Benjamin Matthew Gilchrist
Fiona Louise Mchugh
Bradley Scott Tabulo
Brian Paul Howes
Shane Michael Brown
Ian John Mccathie
Brenton Niethe
Paul Timothy Stack
Tamiano Taua
Bryan Robert Leslie Turner
Tryneece Kaimaha Denise Walker
Dale Raymond Swift
Bruce John Wedgwood
Wade Ronald Byth
Kirstin Vance Hayward
Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang
Cody Wiliam Harrison
Warren Lyndon Lamb
Benjamin David Francis O'Donnell
Billy Jason French
Rasika Maduranga Welage Wellassa Manage
Steven Randall Bates
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Shaden John-Antony Dowd
Daniel James Calodoukas
Ashley Brent Ledez
Stephen Noel Johnson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30