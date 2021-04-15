FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Huyen Phyong Thi Dang

Peter Francis O'Connor

Huy Thuy Bui

Van Thao Tran

Ian Robert Turner

Olivia Winnie Muranga

Augustus Te Pahu Rangihuna

Gabrielle Sara Fraser

Andrew John Schafferius

Peter Kay Bright

Cindy Anne Hadley

Owen Jack Joseph Turnbull

Molly Judith Ragan

Jesse Charles Hallett

Cameron Charles George Steiner

Debbie-Lee White

Kiran Shekar

Tu Anh Nguyen

Nathan James Williams

Anh Quoc Tran

Luke Raymond Leslie

Jake Barry Smith

Magid Beyrami

Chantal Maree Phillips

Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey

Nathan George Bright

Ha Truc Thi Le

Son Van Dang

Aaron Pereira

Joseph Charles Dean Chambers

Andre John Snajdar

Robert Dean Morgan

Brook Dana Currie

Timothy Luke Rodgers

Gilbert James Collins

Shaun David Molenda

Vu Van Nguyen

Matthew Joel Apps

Laurence Allen Moody

Susan May Rose Bebbington

Damien Alan Young

Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams

Ryan Angel Watson

Khanh Nhat Bui

Benjamin Christian Hayward

Darren John Tobane

Owen Turnbull

Jeandre Willem Fourie

Ashley Francis Graham

Chad Lee Symons

Philip Paul Colegate

Renee Christina Riddett

Grayham Leslie Usher

Kelly Leeanne Knox

Thomas Jacobus Welgemoed

Delanie Jane Crawley

Carl John Matheson

Tristan David Sami

Faatamalii Tavita

Jason Paul Brown

Duane Kelvin Lea

Rezwan Saifullah Naimatullah

Thi Tuyet Diem Dinh

James Lachlan Lammie

Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman

Joshua Bernard Abraham

Van Si Le

Belinda Shirley Rogers

Eddy Bangana

Harjinder Singh

Trevor Atherton

Ken Sonio Solberg

Satima Sam Tago

Malcolm Barry Chicken

Paul Allan Goldsmith

Kevin Goddaer

Rhys Troy Martin

Shannon Nicolas Charlie Moke

Coen Michael Pelham

Minh Duy Lam

Tina Dawn Cochrane

Yu Liu

Chan Huy Nguyen

Adam Michael Holz

Abbas Abbas

Robert James Meredith

Denholm Christopher John Anderson

Huyen Phuong Thi Dang

Brian Wilson

John Henry Cornwell

