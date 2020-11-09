Menu
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9
Crime

Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
9th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Rodney John Ogilvie

Lisa Renae Wayne

Neal Jon Macpherson

Ethan Joseph Harrison

Laura Beth Johnson-Badley

John Alexander Tadros

Jason Gardiner Macare

Samuel David Redman

Steve Douglas Austin

Daniel Berend Willemsen

Ellmill Enterprises Pty Ltd

Byron Jose Plaza

Benjamin Phillips

Rebecca Lea Edwards

Peni Makuaki Sevakasiga

Christopher John Ryan

Amanda Jane Southern

Crystal Michelle-Jayde Dwyer

Neal John Macpherson

Lyall John Geesu

Lee Allan Bruce

James-Edward Hardcastle

Jarred Leith George Gillies

Jake Michael Coyne

Zachary France

Allan Frederick Hathaway

Benjamin Maxwell Gillan

Ashly Corrine Boxall

Anthony John Lincoln

Jaden Shayne North

Morgan Jennifer O'Brien

Caleb Robert Richard Shield

Raegan Lea Holt

Samuel Roy Rayner

Jordan Matthew Rare

Amanda Marie Hume

Jordan Harrison Fry

Kaedan Daniel Mccarthy

Cameron Arthur Stevenson

Samuel John North

Bayden Joshua Nucifora

Glenn Wiremu Taiapa

Quinn Andrew Adams

Kane Edward Hyde

Anthony Noel Shaw

Janet Ann Maree Donas

Stacey Lee Beplate Price

