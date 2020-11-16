FULL LIST: Proserpine court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, November 16

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Malakai Cummings

Jarryd Leon Evans

Zachary Joel Bielenberg Keogh

Neal John Macpherson

Kaedan Daniel Mccarthy

Jireh Te Onewa Taiaroa

Jordan Robert Thompson

James-Edward Hardcastle

Jordon Michael Davis

Karl Robert Blucher

Matthew Stuart Weston

Nathan Abbott

John Shane Tanner

Zenita Noreena Ann Gabey

Trevor Warren Warcon

Daniel Robert Douglas

Trent Michael Roberts

Peter Wayne Sinclair

Amanda Marie Hume

Allison June Schmidt

Michael William Davis

Hannah Rae Nielsen

Neal Jon Macpherson

Corey Bamber Brooke

James George Kontis

Killima Malukula Kris

Victoria Lisa Jeanne Clau Rival De Rouville

Jarad James Cook

Timothy Paul Westcott

Sherie Ann Ward

Scott Edward Brook

Geoffrey Charles Ronald Hurst

Katrina Leigh Belshaw

Mikaela Jose Isgro

Toni Crewes

Joshua John Davis

Matthew Liam Geddes

Preston Kurt Mcavoy

Kim Elizabeth Arnold

Dylan Lesley Ian Bell

Quinn Andrew Adams

Ashley Brian Thorley

Caroline Susan Harvey

Benjamin Phillips

Mark Anthony Edgar

Lyall John Geesu

Ben Patrick Berghahn

Michael Carl Leonard

Percy William Murphy

Lachlan Neil Mclean

Damien Allan Obrien

Arjuna Gabriel Williams

Stefan Zelovic

Casey Dawn Marie Mcavoy

Kerry Louise Appleton

Stephen Ries Zivkovic

Luke John Simpson

Dale Wayne Neilsen

Marianela Lara Carcione

Jaime Anne Hrastnik

Braedon George Sullivan

Vicky-Marie Philippi

Daniel Thomas Horton

Stephanie Anne Wilkinson

Sebastian Morton Low

Tory Lee Crosby

Daniel William Scott

Eli James Huthmann Martin

Daniel Keith Thomas

Scott Andrew Porter

Jeannette Lorraine Lilly

Benjamin Addinsall

Joel Mark Wayne

Sajan Bede Skillen

Courtney Vera Garland

Daniel James Burgess

Daniel Robert Hodder

Jordan Frances Hoffmann

Rees Alan Graham

