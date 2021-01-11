Menu
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Stephan Anthony Monte

Christopher Mark Dalling

Tristan Michael Bernay

Jason Andrew Town

Christopher Leigh Barratt

David John Jacobsen

Mark Stephen Piper

Cheye Rhianne Boah

Noel Charles Allan

Jayden Wene Parata

Andrew John Cassells

Robert Terence Marshall

Oliver Joseph Sam Galea

Michael Joseph Wills

William John Berry

Jai Luke Paget

Adriane Ross Robertson

Sharni Lea Ward

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Kane Edward Hyde

Jesse Pel

Luke John Simpson

Shannon Joseph Trapp

William James Cook

Ellen Elizabeth Johnson

Jesse Samuel Brewer

Michael Christopher Parker

Trent Gordon Davidson

Kyron Dennis Richardson

Karlie Elizabeth Buckley

Jamie Sean Montesano

Gavin James Schafferius

Asia Marie Otway

Benjamin John Opie

Benjamin Addinsall

Neal Jon Macpherson

Caroline Edith King

Marie Nicole Suzie Lallemand

Allanah Paige Otway

Martina Hansche

Amy Towers

Steve Douglas Austin

Andrew Kevin Lane

Ebony Taylor

Andrew Karl Brauner

Stefan Zelovic

Joshua Gary Sawdy

Danni Maree Rowan

Brenton James Wood

Wade Alexander Randell

Stacey Lee Beplate Price

Nicole Rangeley

Joshua John Davis

Cooper William Dunn

Graham Anthony Campbell

Chad Benjamin Bairstow

Marie Nichole Suzie Lallemand

Murray Pratt

Karl Anthony Ronald Leplaa

Patrice Pierre Ithurria

Tekarnie Jane Mery Rose Bessell

Shaqirra Breeannon Mcphee

Mason Robert Daniels

Matilda Eleanor Driscoll

