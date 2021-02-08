Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BIG LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Robert Terence Marshall

Karl Anthony Ronald Leplaa

Mark Harcourt Hancock

Adrian Scott Ralling Sach

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Jamie Lee Brereton

Ashly Corrine Boxall

Anthony Michael Bridge

Graant Wendon Briskey

Brenden Alan Marshall

David Brian Tongue

Scott William Davies

Brendan David Farley

Dyllan William Clarkson

Qld Police Service

Trent Michael Roberts

Karl Robert Blucher

Steve Douglas Austin

Patrick Augustus Longton Faust

Brett Ronald Wilson

Mark Anthony Edgar

Paul Andrew Watson

Heidi Michelle Ward

Ross Michael Thornton

Rhyse Alexander Southam

Gavin James Schafferius

Daniel James Gurr

Scott Andrew Porter

Deearne Kaye Dodson

Gregory Robert Owens

Kaylah Jacoba Aspden

Rikki Raymond Cramb

Raphee Ronnie Hasem

Tarni Maree Hinschen

Marc Edmund Fouquereaux De Froberville

Tyson Luke Collingwood

David Alan Houlton

Christopher Mark Dalling

Cheye Rhianne Boah

Caroline Edith King

John Leslie Chrecee

Jack Newbold

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

More Stories

prosperpine magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools will come under departmental scrutiny this year, with teacher and student performance put under the microscope. SEE THE FULL LIST

        Orange army leader reflects on a decade after Yasi disaster

        Premium Content Orange army leader reflects on a decade after Yasi disaster

        News Jan Lindbergs can still remember in detail the extent of Cyclone Yasi’s destruction...

        Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Premium Content Mine job casualisation labelled a ‘detriment’ to Mackay

        Employment Bowen Basin mine workers and CFMEU reps will today plead their case on proposed...

        Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Premium Content Plans for jaw-dropping resort at Shingley Beach unveiled

        Business The complex would tower above current height limits and include a rooftop bar...