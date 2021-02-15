Menu
Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
15th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Karlie Elizabeth Buckley

Joel Mark Wayne

Mark Stephen Mckitterick

Paul Andrew Watson

Craig Stephen Nicholls

Troy Riley Murphy

Luke John Simpson

James Dean Pitt

Rees Alan Graham

Jesse Steven Moras

Damien Allan Obrien

Zaynn Stevannes Bekker

Dor Mordehay Tibi

Ellmill Enterprises Pty Ltd

Tyson Luke Collingwood

Zeke Andrew Peter Clarke

Jamie Sean Montesano

Brielle Lesley Mckellin

Ben Ko

Neal John Macpherson

Anthony John Lincoln

Matthew Fredrick George Neal

Matilda Eleanor Driscoll

Paul David Kirk

Reece Timothy O'Neill

David John Silver

Macaulay Gordon Munro

Jaime Anne Hrastnik

Jesse Pel

Matthew Stuart Weston

Jonathan Lee Broom

Bruno Rodrigo Do Carmo Brandao

Grant Owen Tullipan

Stephen Richard Green

Raymond Forrest

Michael Christopher Parker

Connor Maxwell Seamer

Paul Kevin Bartlett

Patrice Pierre Ithurria

Stephen James Comerford

Jai Lane Carter

Marc Edmund Fouquereaux De Froberville

Ivan Lizarralde

Quoc Viet Nguyen

Kane Connor Benbow

Michael Leslie James

Nathan Lee Rosenblatt

Scott Edward Brook

Noel Charles Allan

Kara Mae Black

Lyall John Geesu

Cheye Rhianne Boah

Wesley Stuart Greenwood

Neal Jon Macpherson

Peter Simpson

Sean John Roll

Jamie Lee Brereton

Jessica Alyce Prebble

Whitsunday Regional Council

Brendan Peter Hurst

Simon Allan Lowe

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Kylee Peta Jenkin

Lucas Norman Bethke

Trent Gordon Davidson

Jordan Harrison Fry

Timothy James Knox

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, February 15

