Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Karlie Elizabeth Buckley
Joel Mark Wayne
Mark Stephen Mckitterick
Paul Andrew Watson
Craig Stephen Nicholls
Troy Riley Murphy
Luke John Simpson
James Dean Pitt
Rees Alan Graham
Jesse Steven Moras
Damien Allan Obrien
Zaynn Stevannes Bekker
Dor Mordehay Tibi
Ellmill Enterprises Pty Ltd
Tyson Luke Collingwood
Zeke Andrew Peter Clarke
Jamie Sean Montesano
Brielle Lesley Mckellin
Ben Ko
Neal John Macpherson
Anthony John Lincoln
Matthew Fredrick George Neal
Matilda Eleanor Driscoll
Paul David Kirk
Reece Timothy O'Neill
David John Silver
Macaulay Gordon Munro
Jaime Anne Hrastnik
Jesse Pel
Matthew Stuart Weston
Jonathan Lee Broom
Bruno Rodrigo Do Carmo Brandao
Grant Owen Tullipan
Stephen Richard Green
Raymond Forrest
Michael Christopher Parker
Connor Maxwell Seamer
Paul Kevin Bartlett
Patrice Pierre Ithurria
Stephen James Comerford
Jai Lane Carter
Marc Edmund Fouquereaux De Froberville
Ivan Lizarralde
Quoc Viet Nguyen
Kane Connor Benbow
Michael Leslie James
Nathan Lee Rosenblatt
Scott Edward Brook
Noel Charles Allan
Kara Mae Black
Lyall John Geesu
Cheye Rhianne Boah
Wesley Stuart Greenwood
Neal Jon Macpherson
Peter Simpson
Sean John Roll
Jamie Lee Brereton
Jessica Alyce Prebble
Whitsunday Regional Council
Brendan Peter Hurst
Simon Allan Lowe
Sarah Jane Blewitt
Kylee Peta Jenkin
Lucas Norman Bethke
Trent Gordon Davidson
Jordan Harrison Fry
Timothy James Knox
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, February 15