FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Julian Francis Howard

Allanah Paige Otway

Leanne Margaret Beplate

Christopher Anthony Peters

Wesley Stuart Greenwood

Edward Martin Watkinson

Amanda Gaye Jones

Lukas Askew Litynski

Andrew Thomas Mahony

Luke John Simpson

James George Kontis

Jordan Frances Hoffmann

Maka Guchen Britter James-Hankin

Adam Matthew Mcclintock

Jesse Steven Moras

Tyla-Louise Lee

Andrew Karl Brauner

Mark Anthony Edgar

Gordon Trevor Hopes

Jamie Sean Montesano

Michael Christopher Parker

Ashly Corrine Boxall

Nicholas Tom Kinch

Graham Anthony Campbell

Allana Reumer

Jessica Elizabeth Leech

Jack Daniel Camilleri

Gavin Frank Wheeler

Benjamin William Archer

Gus Arthur Bermingham

Troy Weeks

Raegan Lea Holt

Ben Patrick Berghahn

Paul Andrew Isaacson

Nathan Michael Spiewak

Daniel James Gurr

Jamie Wallace Deviney

Mitchell Leslie Stuart Peacock

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Jamie Lee Brereton

John Bernard Thomas Mcguigan

Francisco Garcia Pallardo

Rikki Raymond Cramb

Paul Kevin Bartlett

Mia-Lee Hinschen

Tikeyah Marie Stephens

Trevor Andrew Crisp

Felomena Cabigas Sumatra

Jordan Ricky Mackie

Asia Marie Otway

Paul Brett Crozier

Eli James Huthmann Martin

Brandon Harold Swanson

Jaden Shayne North

Kane Connor Benbow

Lynda Anne Durant

Jesse Alexander George Street

Cherie Louise Bray

Tyrone Moresby Bray

Jack Holton-Palmer

Karlene Louise Middleton

Kieran Francis Barry

Jai Luke Paget

James Earl Munns

Jesse Pel

Stacy Collins

Jeremy James Van Akerlaken

Connor Adam Barclay

Jayden Brendon Jones

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22