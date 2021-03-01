FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David John Clifford

Quoc Viet Nguyen

Shannon Joseph Trapp

Jordan Frances Hoffmann

Vicky-Marie Philippi

Joel William Grace

Andrew Kevin Lane

Karl Anthony Ronald Leplaa

Jessica Elizabeth Leech

Damien Allan Obrien

Connor Maxwell Seamer

Luke Sebastian Priddle

Daniel Keith Thomas

Jesse Samuel Brewer

Levi James Cullen

Matilda Eleanor Driscoll

Stephen-James Kevin-John Kenyon

Shane Robert Doyle

Neal John Macpherson

Neal Jon Macpherson

Bryan Cyril Roberts

Michael Leslie James

Dor Mordehay Tibi

Grenville Alan Burke

Katrina Leigh Belshaw

Jack Newbold

Glenn William Nolan

Stefan Zelovic

Jesse Pel

Nathan Lee Rosenblatt

Karlie Elizabeth Buckley

Joel Mark Wayne

Paul Andrew Watson

Mitchell Eastham

Marc Edmund Fouquereaux De Froberville

Graham Anthony Campbell

Fiona Margaret Bennion

Dane Maxwell Hardy

Phoenix Jay Hill

Jeremy Miles Adams-Woodfield

Stephen Richard Green

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, March 1