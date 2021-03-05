Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5
Crime

FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Samuel David Redman

Daniel Keith Thomas

Rhyse Alexander Southam

Jordan Frances Hoffmann

Daniel Peter Byrne

Quoc Viet Nguyen

Jordan Matthew Rare

Jessica Elizabeth Leech

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Premium Content SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

        Council News ‘The SES are critical to regional communities during a natural disaster, so it is imperative that we know what this review has recommended.’

        Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Premium Content Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

        Crime It took the six-man, six-woman jury less than two hours to reach their verdict.

        Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Premium Content Driver dubbed ‘thief’ for fuelling Jeep twice without paying

        Crime A Bowen magistrate told her the niceties would come to an end if the Collinsville...

        Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Premium Content Magistrate: ‘You take their life, that’s the end of yours’

        Crime A Whitsunday teen was swerving across the road and double white lines before police...