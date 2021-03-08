Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Danny James Higgins
Peter Douglas Bright
Dor Mordehay Tibi
Troy Weeks
Mark Anthony Edgar
Edward Martin Watkinson
Kane Connor Benbow
Robert Bruce Macgregor
Lauren Randall Duffy
Raegan Lea Holt
Trent Michael Roberts
Aaron Graham Baker
Stacy Collins
Jason Andrew Morris
Brodie Friend
Shain James Mclean
Danielle Gypsy Waszczak
Jayson Bruce Phillip Walters
Frances Jane Fletcher
John Leslie Chrecee
Katrina Leigh Belshaw
Mark Stephen Mckitterick
Kyron Dennis Richardson
Jessica Barbara Fry
Ayden Gerard Darren Froud
Andrew Thomas Mahony
Zachary James Sayers
Jordan Joseph Sammons
Somjit Thestham
Dylan Mervyn Wilson
James Raymond Smith
Luke Owen Wood
Paris Suzanne Egan
Patrice Pierre Ithurria
Luke John Simpson
Grahame Marshall
Joshua John Davis
Matthew Fredrick George Neal
Ashly Corrine Boxall
Raih Tyrone Woodley
Brian William Sulley
Gavin James Schafferius
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8