FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ashly Corrine Boxall
Scott Andrew Bowie
Paul Andrew Isaacson
Ben Patrick Berghahn
Caitlin Elizabeth Nielsen
David John Jacobsen
Tyrone Moresby Bray
Kirsty Ann Mole
Dyllan William Clarkson
Jonell Noeline Goss
Karl Anthony Ronald Leplaa
Jonathan David Hammond
Paul Andrew Watson
Tyson Luke Collingwood
Shain James Mclean
Max Edward Bolger
Mark Anthony Edgar
Christopher Anthony Peters
Frances Jane Fletcher
Stefan Zelovic
Simon Skye Della Santa
Shannon Joseph Trapp
Paul Brett Crozier
Robert James Adams
Andrew John Walter Lay
Rees Alan Graham
Brielle Lesley Mckellin
Allana Reumer
Edward Martin Watkinson
Cody Lee Hayes
Ethan Robert James Clegg
Dylan Mervyn Wilson
Kim Elizabeth Arnold
Satnam Singh Sandhu
Samuel Joseph Hinschen
Trevor Andrew Crisp
Caleb Ethan Cannon
Jai Lane Carter
Raegan Lea Holt
Jade Maree Mcphee
Adam Matthew Mcclintock
Jade Emanual Pace
Wayne Malcolm Fewings
Pierce Mason Hadley
Anthony Eric Deguara
Karlie Elizabeth Buckley
Tracy Connolley
Chloe Skye Martin
Grenville Alan Burke
Zakary Will Mckenna
Sarah Jane Blewitt
Cherie Louise Bray
Todd Greg Robert Rushbrook
Asia Marie Otway
Jason Andrew Morris
Wesley Stuart Greenwood
Christopher Lee Smith
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22