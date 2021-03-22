FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ashly Corrine Boxall

Scott Andrew Bowie

Paul Andrew Isaacson

Ben Patrick Berghahn

Caitlin Elizabeth Nielsen

David John Jacobsen

Tyrone Moresby Bray

Kirsty Ann Mole

Dyllan William Clarkson

Jonell Noeline Goss

Karl Anthony Ronald Leplaa

Jonathan David Hammond

Paul Andrew Watson

Tyson Luke Collingwood

Shain James Mclean

Max Edward Bolger

Mark Anthony Edgar

Christopher Anthony Peters

Frances Jane Fletcher

Stefan Zelovic

Simon Skye Della Santa

Shannon Joseph Trapp

Paul Brett Crozier

Robert James Adams

Andrew John Walter Lay

Rees Alan Graham

Brielle Lesley Mckellin

Allana Reumer

Edward Martin Watkinson

Cody Lee Hayes

Ethan Robert James Clegg

Dylan Mervyn Wilson

Kim Elizabeth Arnold

Satnam Singh Sandhu

Samuel Joseph Hinschen

Trevor Andrew Crisp

Caleb Ethan Cannon

Jai Lane Carter

Raegan Lea Holt

Jade Maree Mcphee

Adam Matthew Mcclintock

Jade Emanual Pace

Wayne Malcolm Fewings

Pierce Mason Hadley

Anthony Eric Deguara

Karlie Elizabeth Buckley

Tracy Connolley

Chloe Skye Martin

Grenville Alan Burke

Zakary Will Mckenna

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Cherie Louise Bray

Todd Greg Robert Rushbrook

Asia Marie Otway

Jason Andrew Morris

Wesley Stuart Greenwood

Christopher Lee Smith

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22