Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24
Crime

FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jarad James Cook

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 24

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight major items to be discussed at today’s council meeting

        Premium Content Eight major items to be discussed at today’s council meeting

        Council News Big-ticket items such as the Bowen Masterplan, a new bottle shop in Cannonvale and fire brigade shed top the agenda.

        Prolific drug trafficker’s 10-year jail term slashed

        Premium Content Prolific drug trafficker’s 10-year jail term slashed

        Crime The man, known as TAS, moved up to $17m in drugs and cash between Sydney, Brisbane...

        Festival lands major new sponsor as event edges closer

        Premium Content Festival lands major new sponsor as event edges closer

        Whats On It’s already one of the biggest employers in the Whitsundays and now the company...

        Woman flown to hospital after reported irukandji sting

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after reported irukandji sting

        Breaking She was reportedly stung on the leg in the Whitsundays.