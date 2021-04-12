FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Shannon Leslie Purdie
Jarad James Cook
Paul Andrew Watson
Jake Henry New
William Peoples
Selina Victoria Beryl Hunt
Anthony John Lincoln
Shain James Mclean
Jason Dean Taylor
Benjamin Douglas Isaacs
Leeman Steven Zysk
Clinton Stanley Bauer
Britt Koa Neal
Clayton Thomas Johnstone
Katrina Leigh Belshaw
Jarred Leith George Gillies
Jesse Alexander George Street
Sharlene Joyce Greenaway
Jamie Scott Barnes
Jessica Barbara Fry
Jenna Amos
Lukas Askew Litynski
Ben Ko
David Christiaan Brooker
Sarah Jane Blewitt
Anthony Michael Gardner
Paul David Kirk
Christopher Anthony Peters
Zane Jordan Taylor
Sienna Lee-Jay Duffy
Lynda Anne Durant
Noel Charles Allan
Benjamin Addinsall
Lindsay Thomas Nicholls
Shaquielle Valentine Snider-Asaki
Brandon Harold Swanson
Grant Owen Tullipan
Whitsunday Regional Council
Jai Luke Paget
Karl Robert Blucher
Anthony Eric Deguara
Roland Walter Jackson
Robert Mclean Taare
Scott Andrew Shumaker
Rees Alan Graham
Ross Michael Thornton
Bradley John Wilkes
Dylan John Cornford
Karlie Elizabeth Buckley
Daniel Berend Willemsen
Gregory Robert Owens
Bruno Rodrigo Do Carmo Brandao
Cameron James Cheshire
Wesley Stuart Greenwood
Ellmill Enterprises Pty Ltd
Edward Bay
Peter Colin Marshall Taylor
Jason Julian William Sawers
Andre Simon Kobayaty
Robert Ahmat Bowie
Michael Stephen Johnson
Vicky-Marie Philippi
Luke Owen Wood
Ashley Laurence Buckle
Gavin Andrew Wood
Brendan Thomas Didio
Cherie Louise Bray
Jamie Russell Eames
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, April 12