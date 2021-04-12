FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shannon Leslie Purdie

Jarad James Cook

Paul Andrew Watson

Jake Henry New

William Peoples

Selina Victoria Beryl Hunt

Anthony John Lincoln

Shain James Mclean

Jason Dean Taylor

Benjamin Douglas Isaacs

Leeman Steven Zysk

Clinton Stanley Bauer

Britt Koa Neal

Clayton Thomas Johnstone

Katrina Leigh Belshaw

Jarred Leith George Gillies

Jesse Alexander George Street

Sharlene Joyce Greenaway

Jamie Scott Barnes

Jessica Barbara Fry

Jenna Amos

Lukas Askew Litynski

Ben Ko

David Christiaan Brooker

Sarah Jane Blewitt

Anthony Michael Gardner

Paul David Kirk

Christopher Anthony Peters

Zane Jordan Taylor

Sienna Lee-Jay Duffy

Lynda Anne Durant

Noel Charles Allan

Benjamin Addinsall

Lindsay Thomas Nicholls

Shaquielle Valentine Snider-Asaki

Brandon Harold Swanson

Grant Owen Tullipan

Whitsunday Regional Council

Jai Luke Paget

Karl Robert Blucher

Anthony Eric Deguara

Roland Walter Jackson

Robert Mclean Taare

Scott Andrew Shumaker

Rees Alan Graham

Ross Michael Thornton

Bradley John Wilkes

Dylan John Cornford

Karlie Elizabeth Buckley

Daniel Berend Willemsen

Gregory Robert Owens

Bruno Rodrigo Do Carmo Brandao

Cameron James Cheshire

Wesley Stuart Greenwood

Ellmill Enterprises Pty Ltd

Edward Bay

Peter Colin Marshall Taylor

Jason Julian William Sawers

Andre Simon Kobayaty

Robert Ahmat Bowie

Michael Stephen Johnson

Vicky-Marie Philippi

Luke Owen Wood

Ashley Laurence Buckle

Gavin Andrew Wood

Brendan Thomas Didio

Cherie Louise Bray

Jamie Russell Eames

