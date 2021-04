FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19

Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kieran Francis Barry

Casey Richard Heath

Grant Owen Tullipan

Brayden William Withers

Brett Michael O'Dwyer

Christopher Stephen Daff

Drew Anthony Taylor

Ashley Brian Thorley

Euan Wright

Jai Lane Carter

Calvin Peter Andersen

Brandon Harold Swanson

Jasmyn Rose Trelour

Samuel Peter Bernett

Adele Taylor Louise Webber

Warren James Audas

Gordon Trevor Hopes

Maka Guchen Britter James-Hankin

Zachary James Sayers

Dane Maxwell Hardy

Jesse Samuel Brewer

Brett Raymond Hair

Clayton Thomas Johnstone

Jordan Joseph Sammons

Steven Allan Underhill

Velonika Sosepa Killick

Kaylah Louise Alexander

Stephen Richard Green

Somjit Thestham

Kim Elizabeth Arnold

Robert Ahmat Bowie

Kainoa Te Waa Close-Houston

Sienna Lee-Jay Duffy

Steven Julian Lawla

Jessica Mary Joan Woodward

Shain James Mclean

Mia-Lee Hinschen

Max Edward Bolger

Ryo Jay Anan

Britt Koa Neal

Chloe Laing

Mark Joseph Beresford

Ayden Gerard Darren Froud

Geoffrey Shayne Sparks

Brodie Friend

Malcolm Daniel Crook

Anthony Eric Deguara

Shane Michael Thompson

James Christopher Brown

Damien Allan Obrien

Darrell Shephard

Joseph Robert Mazzaracca

Nathan Lee Rosenblatt

Korey Owen Story

Edward Joseph Van Hulst

Debra Louise Brugger

Leeman Steven Zysk

Peter Colin Marshall Taylor

Jessica Louise Wager

Kayleen Maree Kraaz

Christopher Anthony Peters

Shannon Joseph Trapp

Karl Robert Blucher

Johnathon Jeffery O'Brien

Joshua Richard Collins

Wiremu William Heta

Mitchell Bronson Grima

Heidi Michelle Ward

Robert James Adams

Luke Owen Wood

Jordan Michael Glennon

Michael Stephen Johnson

Troy Henry Donaldson

Satnam Singh Sandhu

Adam Michael Rhodes

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19