Menu
Login
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Crime

FULL LIST: Proserpine Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Carl Phillip Haines

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Proserpine Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Premium Content Leave balances expose shocking health worker burnout

        Health Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has conceded her health staff are ‘exhausted’ after 2020. Queensland Health’s leave balance sheets shows the extent of the problem.

        Free camping on the chopping block at popular lake

        Premium Content Free camping on the chopping block at popular lake

        Council News Whitsunday Regional Council will today vote on an ambitious plan to ‘fully develop’...

        Police provide update on alleged rape at rail camp

        Premium Content Police provide update on alleged rape at rail camp

        Crime ‘The safety and wellbeing of the people in our workforce is our primary...

        Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Premium Content Qld kids positive in face of COVID-19

        Health Queensland kids positive in face of COVID-19