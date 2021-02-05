Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Michelle Meree Morrison
Bevan Allan Steinhardt
Brendan Peter Edwards
Peter John Bulmer
Ashley Michael Purcell
Chester Junior Ivy
Sharmaine Louise Gilbert
Susan Elizabeth Goodsell
Gavin Herbert Maunder
Jessica Singleton
Margaret Verona Dunning
Garth Lindsey Hutton Nantes
Gavin John Corley
Gary Frank Erickson
Luke Thomas Couchy
Paul Christopher Coates
Michael John Davis
Kieran James Shallcross
Dillion Joshua Wood
Breeanna Maree Hannah-Ros Diefenbach
Graeme Leigh Beagley
Louise Jean Lowien
Sean Clem Malone
Robert John Nicolle
Timothy Aaron Dunn
Nicholas Neil Pratten
Keran Douglas Sandy
David Paul Simpson
Daniel Pilkington
Sean Anthony Purcell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5