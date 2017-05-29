Everyday Gourmet cooks up a storm in Airlie

TASTE TEST: Co-owner of Fish D'Vine, Kev Collins joined Justine Schofield on her television show Everyday Gourmet this morning.

IF YOU'RE a fan of the popular cooking show, Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield, then you just might recognise the location of its next episode.

This morning, Ms Schofield took on co-owner of Fish D'Vine, Kevin Collins, in a pepper crab recipe challenge at Port of Airlie and the pair's on-screen chemistry made for an entertaining segment.

Ms Schofield said it was the "spectacular seafood" which attracted her to the region.

"North Queensland has so much to offer so we thought (Everyday Gourmet) had to head up here," she said.

"There's beautiful scenery, beautiful locations to see but the food, the produce up here from the mud crab to prawns to all sorts of amazing seafood... we just wanted to come up and take the show on the road."

The duo cooked two varieties of pepper crab - Ms Schofield's French inspired and Mr Collins' Singaporean twist.

"(Mr Collins' pepper crab) is something that's quite popular in (his) restaurant," Ms Schofield said.

TASTY: Everyday Gourmet's, Justine Schofield with co-owner of Fish D'Vine, Kevin Collins cooking up a storm at Port of Airlie this morning. inge hansen

Ms Schofield and her team arrived in Airlie Beach on Friday and in between filming, had the chance to experience what the town had to offer.

"It's been jam-packed because it's a lot of filming and packing the cameras but we've been able to see the most beautiful things," she said.

"I think we've seen the best of the Whitsundays here so it's been great."

The team was transported to South Molle Island via Cumberland Charter Yachts and went on a trip with Ocean Rafting to Whitehaven Beach.

Also receiving a visit was Walter's Lounge and the Rum Bar at Fish D'Vine.

Mr Collins said he was chuffed to have been a part of the show.

"It's a bit of fun and it's part of showcasing that Airlie Beach is open," he said.

"Justine was delightful to work with and really natural and friendly.

"We caught the crabs in the bay less than a kilometre away from Airlie Beach. They couldn't be fresher and everything tastes better when you cook it yourself."

It's been quite a while since Ms Schofield was last in Airlie Beach having visited as a child.

"I'm looking forward to coming back next time and doing more of everything and eating more," she said.

Watch Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield every Monday at 4pm on Channel 10.