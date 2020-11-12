This burger is a war crime' Punter’s epic food fail

"This burger is a war crime. My face is numb. Everything hurts."

Brisbane fast food chain Burger Urge has created the ultimate eyebrow-singeing, tongue-numbing, heart-racing meat creation - the Double Decker Death Wish.

With customers required to sign a safety waiver and wear protective goggles and gloves to eat it, it's not just hot, it's light-your-butthole-on-fire smoking.

Burger Urge’s Double Decker Death Wish.

Loaded with atomic hybrid chillies about 700 times hotter than your average jalapeño, plus "death sauce", two beef patties (or vegan substitutes), bacon, jalapeños, cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles and aioli it is targeted at the brave or stupid.

Brisbane daredevil Phillip Argall tackled the fiery sensation and came out second best.

"I was so confident in my ability to cope with heat, until today," said Mr Argall while attempting the burger hotter than a throng of Victoria's Secret models having a pillow fight in lingerie.

"The Double Decker Death Wish 3.0 is truly so much hotter than I ever expected. I don't think I am game to try it again. Not for a while at least."

Phillip Argall bit off more than he could chew.

The burger is available at select Burger Urge stores for a limited time with those who survive its deadly heat winning a year's supply of Burger Urge Death Sauce, a key ring and, no doubt, a week on the toilet.

Originally published as 'Everything hurts': Punter's epic 'death wish' burger fail