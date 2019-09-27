Everything new to streaming in October

There are a handful of big new shows coming out in October, plus some awards season contender movies, but on the whole, it seems like the streamers are saving their biggest hitters for the end of the year.

We've also added Acorn TV and BBC content table (across BBC First, BBC Earth and UKTV), which is available on-demand through Foxtel Now and Fetch.

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video, October 18): Based on the New York Times column, this anthology series of love stories features some massive names: Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Gary Carr, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott (hot priest!!), John Slattery and Catherine Keener.

Watchmen S1 (Foxtel Now, October 21): HBO's highly anticipated series based on the iconic 1980s comic books drops this month, and the network is hoping this is going to be their next big show. Starring Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson, it's set in the future and white supremacists have forced cops into masks.

Living with Yourself (Netflix, October 18): What's better than the eternally youthful Paul Rudd? Two eternally youthful Paul Rudds! Rudd plays a man who undergoes a treatment that promises him a better life, but ends up being replaced by a doppelganger. The show was created by The Daily Show producer Timothy Greenberg.

Silicon Valley S6 (Foxtel Now, October 28): I bet you never expected to care so much about file compression algorithms, though to be fair, you probably still don't. But those brilliant but doltish Silicon Valley types have made us care about them and their awkward, clueless ways. It's the final season of Mike Judge's comedy.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix, October 11): Long live Jesse Pinkman - or at least long enough to survive his spin-off Netflix movie. Set after the Breaking Bad finale, El Camino finds Jesse on the run from cops and captors. Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed this movie.

The Laundromat (Netflix, October 18): Well, this is one way to make a movie about the Panama Papers. Steven Soderbergh's awards contender follows a woman named Ellen (Meryl Streep) who's on holidays when she gets caught up in all kinds of offshore accounts shenanigans involving Jurgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramon Fonseca (Antonio Banderas).

Godfather of Harlem (Stan, October 1): Based on the true story of Bumpy Johnson, Godfather of Harlem is set in the 1960s as crime boss Johnson returns from 10 years locked away to find his neighbourhood in shambles. He must battle an Italian mob family to retake control while forming an alliance with Malcolm X. Starring Forest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix, October 25): This is the movie people say could finally get Eddie Murphy that Oscar everything thought he was going to win for Dreamgirls. Murphy plays filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore who's best known as his stand-up and Blaxploitation persona, Dolemite. The word out of festivals is that Murphy is an absolute firecracker in the role.

World on Fire (BBC First/Foxtel Now/Fetch, October 13): This seven-part series from Peter Bowker, this complex World War II series follows the stories of ordinary people from different sides of the conflict. Its ensemble cast includes Helen Hunt, Sean Bean and Lesley Manville.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK S1 (Stan, October 4): Why should the Americans get to have all the fun? RuPaul is taking the game across the pond with a UK version of his seminal, Emmy-winning series. Guest judges will include Maisie Williams, Andrew Garfield, Twiggy and Geri Halliwell.

New Girl S1 - S7 (SBS On Demand, October 1): Fresh from a surprising break-up the ever-optimistic Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is forced to move into an apartment with four guys - wackiness and friendships ensue. New Girl is a bright, frothy and charming sitcom about attractive people in their 20s, it's easy to see the appeal.