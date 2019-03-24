Lynch tips hefty review for ‘off’ Crows

Everything pointed to Adelaide making a flying start to the season on Saturday.

Barely any injuries, cracking JLT Series form, a burning desire to avenge last season and a home game first up.

So forward Tom Lynch was at a loss to explain how his side played so poorly against Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon and fell 32 points short.

"I'm not too sure, but what I do know is the boys kept cracking in and our pressure around the footy was high, we just weren't able to capitalise on opportunities when they came our way," he said.

"It's always disappointing when you lose any game let alone the one we've been building towards for a while.

"But a lot of credit has to go to Hawthorn, they played a great game and we were a bit off.

"The rawness of the loss right now feels like we cracked in but just didn't have the polish to finish our work."

Tom Lynch, David Mackay and Josh Jenkins after the Round 1 loss to Hawthorn on Saturday. Picture: Sarah Reed.

Adelaide was held to a modest score of just 55 and Lynch and fellow key forwards Taylor Walker and Josh Jenkins were all kept goalless.

"It's never a thing when we're worried about who kicks the goals, we've had an even spread for a number of years," Lynch said.

"We just play our part in the chain but we obviously didn't kick anywhere near enough (on Saturday)."

Lynch spoke to young defender Tom Doedee after his season-ending knee injury on the weekend and said as disappointed as he was, he is the type of person who would bounce back strongly.

"He's a great teammate and an important member of our side," Lynch said.

"It was almost his first full season of footy last year, so I feel like he's going to get better as he develops into his body and gets experience.

"He's a strong character and I know he will respond well and we will be here to support him."

The Crows play Sydney on Friday night at the SCG where they upset the Swans by 10 points in Round 5 last year.

"Every game is so bloody important. It's a disappointing start to the year but we have six days to lick our wounds and get back to the brand of footy we know we're capable of," Lynch said.

"We'll have a hefty review and have to learn from our mistakes because there were plenty of them."

