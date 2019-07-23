Everything you need to know about Illuminate 2019

HAVE YOU ever wanted to explore the mysteries of the Botanic Gardens after dark?

Well this year you can with Alphie, a 15-metre black-and-white inflatable turtle, a giant crocodile and a water dragon.

For five nights, resident can explore the garden paths filled with creations that light up the dark.

DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night. Melanie Plane

Young artists from around the region created more than 300 pieces of glowing art, which join with three giant luminescent creatures to create a magical glowing night-time wonderland.

DBCT Illuminate workshop coordinator Wanda Bennett said this year's workshops were so well attended that numbers exceeded expectations.

"We had as many young artists attend the first day of workshops as we had for the whole week last year,” Ms Bennett said.

"We now have more than 300 amazing creations to add to the decorations at the gardens - it's going to be incredible.”

This free event will light up Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens until Friday night. It will run nightly from 6pm to 9pm.

Councillor Justin Englert said DBCT Illuminate would be a treat for all the senses this year.

"There'll be plenty of food on offer from on-site food vendors, as well as tasty platters, and the amphitheatre will feature 23 acts with hundreds of performers from Monday to Friday night,” he said.

"There will also be roving circus entertainers 'fishing' for the audience's approval.

"The Jack Sturgeon Stage entertainment will include band 3Way Crossing and all the local talent that is usually on display at the Lunchbox Concerts in Caneland Central.”

The Daily Mercury has the complete guide to everything Illuminate 2019.

Map

Your complete map and guide to DBCT Illuminate Contributed

Getting There

DBCT Illuminate will only be accessible from the Meadowlands Amphitheatre side. Access via Crowleys Road.

There will be no access via Lagoon Street pathways or Nebo Road. These areas will be fenced off.

Parking

Access to the event will only be from the Meadowlands side, via Crowleys Road.

Parking has been tripled in the area to cater for the massive crowds expected and there will be additional parking available at the event in the Meadowlands Amphitheatre carpark and the adjacent block of land.

Please follow the instructions of parking marshalls and drive safely in congested areas.

ATM

There will be an ATM on-site. Refer to map for further details.

Entertainment - Jack Sturgeon Stage Line-up:

Tuesday night

Brianna Maree

Scissors Paper Rock

Dana Falzon

Jonte Tupeae

Bella Mackenzie

Wednesday night

Mercy College Mackay

Aspire Performing Arts

A-Choir'd Pitch

Thursday night

Finding Your Art

Glenella State Primary school

Manic Mandy

Dana Falzon

Mackay Musical Comedy Players Inc.

Dance Express Mackay

Leyon Milner

Niki Vella Power

Friday night

Holy Spirit College Mackay

Ryan & Anita

Fame Talent School

Songbirds

Tommy Contor

Vicky Bobeldyk

Food and Drinks

Food and drinks trucks will be available at site and visitors can also pre-order a mini share platter for $17.

Phone the Deli Nook on 0412 897 266.