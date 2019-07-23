Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night.
DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night. Melanie Plane
Whats On

Everything you need to know about Illuminate 2019

Kate Rasmussen
by
23rd Jul 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE YOU ever wanted to explore the mysteries of the Botanic Gardens after dark?

Well this year you can with Alphie, a 15-metre black-and-white inflatable turtle, a giant crocodile and a water dragon.

For five nights, resident can explore the garden paths filled with creations that light up the dark.

DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night.
DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night. Melanie Plane

Young artists from around the region created more than 300 pieces of glowing art, which join with three giant luminescent creatures to create a magical glowing night-time wonderland.

DBCT Illuminate workshop coordinator Wanda Bennett said this year's workshops were so well attended that numbers exceeded expectations.

"We had as many young artists attend the first day of workshops as we had for the whole week last year,” Ms Bennett said.

"We now have more than 300 amazing creations to add to the decorations at the gardens - it's going to be incredible.”

This free event will light up Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens until Friday night. It will run nightly from 6pm to 9pm.

Councillor Justin Englert said DBCT Illuminate would be a treat for all the senses this year.

"There'll be plenty of food on offer from on-site food vendors, as well as tasty platters, and the amphitheatre will feature 23 acts with hundreds of performers from Monday to Friday night,” he said.

"There will also be roving circus entertainers 'fishing' for the audience's approval.

"The Jack Sturgeon Stage entertainment will include band 3Way Crossing and all the local talent that is usually on display at the Lunchbox Concerts in Caneland Central.”

The Daily Mercury has the complete guide to everything Illuminate 2019.

Map

Your complete map and guide to DBCT Illuminate
Your complete map and guide to DBCT Illuminate Contributed

Getting There

DBCT Illuminate will only be accessible from the Meadowlands Amphitheatre side. Access via Crowleys Road.

There will be no access via Lagoon Street pathways or Nebo Road. These areas will be fenced off.

DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night.
DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night. Melanie Plane

Parking

Access to the event will only be from the Meadowlands side, via Crowleys Road.

Parking has been tripled in the area to cater for the massive crowds expected and there will be additional parking available at the event in the Meadowlands Amphitheatre carpark and the adjacent block of land.

Please follow the instructions of parking marshalls and drive safely in congested areas.

ATM

There will be an ATM on-site. Refer to map for further details.

Entertainment - Jack Sturgeon Stage Line-up:

Tuesday night

  • Brianna Maree
  • Scissors Paper Rock
  • Dana Falzon
  • Jonte Tupeae
  • Bella Mackenzie

Wednesday night

  • Mercy College Mackay
  • Aspire Performing Arts
  • A-Choir'd Pitch

DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night.
DBCT Illuminate 2019 launched at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday night. Melanie Plane

Thursday night

  • Finding Your Art
  • Glenella State Primary school
  • Manic Mandy
  • Dana Falzon
  • Mackay Musical Comedy Players Inc.
  • Dance Express Mackay
  • Leyon Milner
  • Niki Vella Power

Friday night

  • Holy Spirit College Mackay
  • Ryan & Anita
  • Fame Talent School
  • Songbirds
  • Tommy Contor
  • Vicky Bobeldyk

Food and Drinks

Food and drinks trucks will be available at site and visitors can also pre-order a mini share platter for $17.

Phone the Deli Nook on 0412 897 266.

dbct illuminate festival illuminate 2019 justin englert light festival wanda bennett whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Drug charges follow NQ festival

    premium_icon Drug charges follow NQ festival

    Crime A Daydream Island bartender was one of two adults who faced drug charges following a North Queensland music festival.

    Man runs from police

    premium_icon Man runs from police

    Crime Dash leads to fine.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Like a movie as military storms town

    premium_icon Like a movie as military storms town

    News It was like a scene from a movie when the defence stormed Bowen