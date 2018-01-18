Everything you need to know about the Clipper Carnival

Visit Seattle crosses the line to end the All Australian Leg of the Clipper Round the World yacht race in Airlie Beach.

ALL the Clipper Around the World racers are now here in paradise having completed the Wondrous Whitsunday Race.

Now crew members will take a well earned break and you get the chance to celebrate the most talked about global ocean odyssey ever.

The Whitsundays is the last stop of the All Australian Leg and all eyes will be on the region as the Whitsundays comes alive with everything Clipper.

Clipper Race Day

Friday offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race around the Whitsunday Islands on one of the Clipper race yachts. This promises to be the experience of a lifetime, whether you want to get involved as crew or sit back and relax and enjoy the ride.

Departing the Abell Point Marina at 10am and returns at 3pm, the sail costs $350.

Skipper Nikki Henderson on the bow of Visit Seattle celebrates victory in the Wondrous Whitsunday Race. Peter Carruthers

Clipper Race Welcome Party

After taking in the islands on a Clipper 70 why not check out the Clipper Race Welcome Party at the Airlie Beach foreshore from 5pm?

Join the Clipper crews, as Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox welcomes sailors to the Whitsundays.

Let your senses sail away with live music and fresh local food and drinks. The free event includes markets, rides, performances and activities for the kids and the finale will be a fireworks display.

Airlie Beach Esplanade, Friday January 19, 2018.

Join special guests the Clipper Crew, as the Mayor welcomes wondrous to the Whitsundays. Let your senses sail away with live music and fresh local food and drinks. There are markets, rides, performances and activities for the kids and the finale will be a fireworks display. And best of all - it's free! Come and celebrate the launch of something wondrous in the Whitsundays.

This is a FREE event so bring your family along for a great night out

Where - Airlie Beach Esplanade

5.15pm - Parade of Clipper Race Crew and official event opening

5.40pm - Welcome to Country by local Indigenous Elder

7.00pm - Live entertainment kicks off with performances by Minnie Marks and Friends and Busby Marou

9.15pm - Fireworks and event close

White on Whitehaven Long Lunch

On Saturday the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch will be a sumptuous dining experiences at one of the most wondrous destinations in the world.

Begin your journey at the Port of Airlie Marina and take a relaxing cruise to Whitehaven Beach where you'll be greeted with Moet champagne and canapes.

The White on Whitehaven experience costs $342 which includes all transfers, food and drinks.

Take a long lunch at one of the most wondrous destinations in the world.

Clipper Boat Open Days

Those interested in racing boat design won't want to miss the Open Boat Days from January 19-21 and January 25-27.

At Abell Point Marina from 10-7pm the open day offers a chance to have a look inside one of the Clipper race yachts and see for yourself exactly what it would be like cruising the high seas on these specialist ocean-going vessels.

This is a free event.

Public talk

Do you seek adventure and enjoy stepping outside your comfort zone? Bring your friends and family and prepare to be gripped by a personal insight into the race of your life as told by a circumnavigator.

Don't miss this behind the scenes opportunity which will have you inspired or scared. One thing you won't be is bored.

Tickets available at the Tourism Whitsundays' website.

This is a free event at the Abell Point Marina, from 6pm on Saturday, January 20.

Liverpool 2018 fourth yacht home in the Wondrous Whitsundays Race. Peter Carruthers

Progressive Long Lunch

This gourmet day cruising the Coral Sea will start at Hemingway's Restaurant, where oysters and canapes will be served.

From there, guests will cruise up the coast to Paradise Cove Resort for a lunch of fresh, local seafood, meats and salads, all enjoyed in a stunning setting right on the oceanfront.

Dessert will be at Cape Gloucester Beach Resort, before heading back to Airlie Beach.

Wine will be served on arrival at all venues and a cash bar will be available.

On January 21 the cruise departs the Abell Point Marina after meeting at Hemingway's restaurant.

The cruise is limited to 150 seats and costs $169.

Rodeo by the Reef

Bowen is the place to be on the long weekend of January 27 when the Rodeo by the Reef will get underway opposite Front Beach from 5-10.30pm.

The Rodeo by the Reef will also include the Whitsundays' inaugural Barbecue by the Reef event, which will see teams battle it out in a cook off for more than $8,000 in cash and prizes.

Rodeo by the Reef $25 for an adult, $10 for a child or a family pass (two adults, two children) costs $60.

Return transfers from Airlie Beach with Whitsunday Transit are available, but must be pre-booked.

Parade of Sails Clipper Race Departure

On January 29 the Parade of Sails Clipper Race Departure will see all 11 yachts sail in formation on Pioneer Bay before leaving the Whitsundays for Sanya in China.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the start of the Asia-Pacific Leg. Bring your family and friends to wave the crew off as they continue on their 40,000 nautical mile extreme challenge facing the most varied climatic and sailing conditions of the race so far.