Everything you need to know about the Collinsville Rodeo

HOLD ON: Saddle bronc is one of the most exciting events of the day.

HOLD ON: Saddle bronc is one of the most exciting events of the day. Jocelyn Omand

STRAP yourself in and prepare the senses as the rodeo descends on Collinsville once again for another year of thrills and spills.

The Collinsville Rodeo Association is holding its annual event, the Glencore Collinsville Rodeo, this Saturday.

The event is set to be an all ages extravaganza with ages and skill levels ranging from the under-8s barrel racing and poddy ride to the Open class riders set to amaze and entertain viewers.

Collinsville Rodeo Association president Robert Searle said the day was shaping up to be one of the best single-day rodeos in Northern Queensland, and well worth a visit with plenty to see all day.

"The day is going to be absolutely action-packed from the moment the first event kicks off from 10am,” Mr Searle said.

"We're very proud at the Collinsville Rodeo Association to say that this rodeo is one of the highest paying single-day rodeos in North Queensland.

"Because of this, we not only get the best talent from up north, but rodeo lovers will be able to see the best that Central Queensland and even New South Wales has to offer as well.”

The weekend will see a host of fan favourites including bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, barrel racing and more.

However it's what's off the main event that might be the largest drawcard for some this year, with a new amusement section providing fun for the little ones after 4.30pm.

With three different amusements and tickets only $20 for unlimited rides or $3 for single rides or three rides for $7, the smallest rodeo riders will be in a world of fun.

For everyone else there is market stalls, a range of food and drinks available from the canteen running from 9am to late and a cold one to be found at the family friendly bar area.

Live entertainment doesn't stop with the rodeo either, with DJ Jamal providing halftime entertainment and keeping the music pumping until late.

This year the Glencore Collinsville Rodeo will also be raising funds for the men's health initiative This Is A Conversation Starter Foundation.

A 'bloke based' raffle will be ran on the day, raising funds to go towards the foundation.

There will be no stopping the thrills this weekend, so come get some bang for your buck once again!