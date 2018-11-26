NQ heatwave: 40-plus temps and high fire danger today

Heatwave Situation for Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday: A large area of severe to extreme heatwave conditions across northern and central Queensland, with low intensity conditions extending over much of the remainder of northern Queensland. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology

THE heat is well and truly on for North Queensland today, with extreme heatwave conditions and fire warnings in place for parts of the region.

Hereâ€™s what you need to know, depending on where you live:

Herbert and Lower Burdekin

Major towns: Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and Ingham

Townsville, Ayr, Bowen and Ingham How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 40s

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 40s Fire danger: Very high

Very high Forecast: Hot and sunny. Winds south to south-westerly 20 to 30km/h becoming light in the late evening.

North Tropical Coast and Tablelands

Major towns: Cardwell, Innisfail, Cairns, Atherton, Mareeba, Cape Tribulation, Cooktown

Cardwell, Innisfail, Cairns, Atherton, Mareeba, Cape Tribulation, Cooktown How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures 36 to 41

Daytime maximum temperatures 36 to 41 Fire danger: Very high

Very high Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of a shower from late this morning. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning, mainly inland. Winds west to south-westerly 15 to 20km/h becoming light in the evening.

Northern Goldfields/Upper Flinders

Major towns: Charters Towers, Georgetown and Richmond

Charters Towers, Georgetown and Richmond How hot will it be: Daytime maximum temperatures around 40

Daytime maximum temperatures around 40 Fire danger: Severe

Severe Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the north, near zero chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north. Winds southeast to south-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending west to south-westerly 20 to 30km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

A fire weather warning is in place for the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders today, issued at 6.13am by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Weather situation: A dry, hot air mass will combine with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds to produce severe fire dangers about the central coast and central interior, and inland parts of the Capricornia district.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to: