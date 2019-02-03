ewing for the environment

Boomerang Bags Whitsundays co-ordinator Barb Adamson shows off some of the bags the group has made.

A SEWING bee this month will teach people how to sew while giving them a chance to help the environment.

Boomerang Bags Whitsundays will hold the sewing bees over two mornings in an attempt to get more people to help make the material bags which can be used instead of plastic shopping bags.

The group has been operating in the Whitsundays for almost two years, making the bags which people can borrow for free to do their shopping.

Boomerang Bags Whitsundays co-ordinator Barb Adamson said the group started making the bags almost two years ago, and had given away 2600 in the Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket and Proserpine area.

The group only has about four full-time members, with women at the Townsville Correctional Centre also making bags for the group.

Mrs Adamson said while she appreciated the help from the women in Townsville, she would like more people to get involved locally.

It is hoped the sewing bees on Thursday, February 14 and Friday, February 15 will see help renew volunteers for the group.

"We're going to offer to teach people to sew,” Mrs Adamson said.

"Quite often people say to us they can't sew.”

Everyone is welcome to go along, with the group using an empty shopfront in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, near Australia Post, for the sessions which will go from 9am until 1pm each day.

People can drop in any time during that time.

Using more environmentally friendly bags is something close to Mrs Adamson's heart.

When she first started the Whitsunday group, Mrs Adamson was part of a group caring for the Great Barrier Reef.

Part of her contribution was to start up a local Boomerang Bag group to cut down on plastic that could enter the water.

"When there's so much data about plastic in fish and turtles, I can't believe people are still using plastic bags,” she said.

"People say they don't throw bags in the ocean, but what they don't realise is bags in the (rubbish) dump can end up in the ocean.”

Mrs Adamson said people could also volunteer with Boomerang Bags by cutting out the patterns, ironing the patches that go on the bags, or dropping bags at participating shops.

The group always welcomes donations of material, especially large amounts such as doona covers or curtains.

To volunteer or donate material, contact Mrs Adamson on 0458 525 700.

FAST FACTS

What: Boomerang bags sewing bee and learn to sew days.

When: 9am-1pm on February 14 and 15.

Where: In an empty shopfront at Whitsunday Shopping Centre, opposite Australia Post, Cannonvale.