Ex-Bowen man throws microwave at woman, smears poo in cell

A former Bowen man will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars. Photo: Rob Williams

A former Bowen man will spend Christmas and New Year in jail after he threw a microwave and vacuum cleaner at his neighbour, then smeared his own poo across a police cell.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Bowen Magistrates Court Jonathon Gerald Wallace was arguing with his neighbour in March and said she was a “you are a stupid African b---- c---”.

Sgt Myors said the situation started to escalate and Wallace threw a microwave from his first-floor balcony at the woman on the driveway, but it narrowly missed her as she moved out of the way.

The court heard Wallace, who was on a suspended jail sentence at the time, then threw a vacuum cleaner at the woman and when it smashed on the floor, a piece of the vacuum flicked up and hit her shin.

“He continued to yell and shout aggressively and made threats to poison her dog,” Sgt Myors said.

Police arrested Wallace and took him to the Bowen watch-house, where he continued to cause issues.

Sgt Myors said Wallace smashed his head against a glass cell door.

The court heard he was moved to a different cell but he continued to headbutt walls and spit on the floor, then smeared poo across his own chest, face and head before wiping it across the walls.

Sgt Myors said on a separate day in September last year, Wallace committed a further offence when he was yelling at his neighbour.

When police told him he was getting a notice to appear in court, Wallace said “you racist white c---s, just because I’m black. You Nazi c---s.”

Wallace, 42, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including common assault, public nuisance and wilful damage of police property.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald, for Wallace, said his client lived with significant mental health issues and he usually received a specific medication monthly, but when he felt it was wearing off he would turn to meth and marijuana.

“In his history it’s apparent there’s an underlying drug issue, which is why he tried hard to get into a rehabilitation centre,” Ms Rewald said.

The court heard Wallace only spent about six weeks at the centre but there were some disagreements and he had to leave.

Ms Rewald said Wallace had now secured accommodation in Mackay, after living most of his adult life in Bowen, and to stay there he needed to be drug and alcohol free.

She said he had not used meth for two months.

“The offending before the court is indicative of the underlying mental health issues,” she said.

Ms Rewald said when Wallace threw the microwave and vacuum, he was trying to scare away his neighbour’s pit bull, not hit his neighbour.

Wallace will be released on parole on January 7, 2021.

The court heard Wallace had committed similar offences in the past and had received various penalties.

That’s why Magistrate James Morton decided Wallace needed to spend actual time behind bars.

“Your abuse of people is not acceptable,” Mr Morton said.

“I accept that you have a mental health problem and that’s been addressed by medication.

“I’m also told when you’re not able to get medication you turn to illicit drugs, methylamphetamine, and that makes things worse.”

Mr Morton condemned Wallace’s behaviour in the police cell.

“This is out of community standards, this is not accepted in any community,” Mr Morton said.

Wallace’s three-month suspended sentence was activated and he was given an additional total of six months’ jail.

Mr Morton set a parole release date of January 7.