Corey Feldman in his new documentary about paedophiles in Hollywood called (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. Picture: Supplied
News

Ex-child star names Hollywood paedophiles

by Staff writers
14th Feb 2020 4:50 AM

Corey Feldman, 48, says he has hired 24-hour security ahead of the release of his new documentary in which he revealed who raped him and his late friend Corey Haim when they were child stars.

Feldman has fought to get his documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, made amid legal issues surrounding the former child star actually naming people he says are responsible for abuse he suffered as a kid.

The documentary will screen just once, on March 9.

Feldman, who starred in movies like Stand By Me and The Goonies as a child, says he promised his good friend Haim 11 years ago that he would publicly reveal the abuse they suffered if he died before his former child co-star.

Corey Feldman (L) and Corey Haim in 1988 film Dream A Little Dream. Picture: Supplied
Haim, who starred in several movies with Feldman, died in 2010 following drug and alcohol battles.

Feldman claims there have been multiple attempts on his life by people who don't want the truth to come to light.

 

 

Corey Haim. Picture: Supplied
"There are things you have to do for insurance reasons when you're putting out something like this. This is very, very dangerous stuff and it's very risky stuff. You know we have to have 24-hour armed security, we don't know what's gonna happen," he said.

 

 

 

"Of course we have fear, there's been two attempts on my life. There obviously could be more, we hope not but we don't know what's going to happen … It's scary, it's very, very scary."

Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman and River Phoenix in Stand By Me. Picture: Supplied
"I am able to say the names of who did what and the details of who did what," Feldman said of the film. "There is going to be people who are going to be very unhappy that this is coming out. People who want it silenced. Nothing can stop it at this point.

"That's why we're only showing it one time. We want to get it out. I've done my job, I've kept my promise," he said.

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim in the 1986 movie Lucas. Picture: Supplied
