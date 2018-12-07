Menu
Wet weather has arrived in the Whitsundays with heavy rain forecast due to the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.
News

Ex-cyclone predicted to bring heavy rain

by Monique Preston
7th Dec 2018 11:27 AM

THE Whitsundays could receive heavy rainfall and strong winds today and tomorrow as the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen cross the coast.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak on Wednesday said there was still uncertainty about the exact path the now tropical low would take, however it was predicted to cross land between Bowen and Mackay today or tomorrow.

"It's most likely to be around the central coast and islands,” he said.

Mr Blazak said the tropical low would bring possible heavy rainfall and strong winds with it.

Rain in the area in the past couple of days was the effect of an upper level trough, Mr Blazak said.

This was replaced by the tropical low which will bring more rain today and tomorrow.

The rain should bring welcome relief for those fighting fires locally.

Tropical Cyclone Owen formed on Sunday afternoon and only climbed as high as a category one, before being downgraded to a tropical low on Tuesday afternoon.

