Ex Greens leader stands up for Great Barrier Reef

Former Greens leader, Bob Brown has spearheaded the Stop Adani Convoy, which arrived in Airlie Beach last week.

Former Greens leader, Bob Brown has spearheaded the Stop Adani Convoy, which arrived in Airlie Beach last week. Georgia Simpson

EX LEADER of the Greens, Bob Brown has given a very straight forward analogy; it's not pictures of chainsaws or coal mines people have adorning their walls.

It's pictures of nature - flowers, sunsets and forests.

As the Stop Adani Convoy has travelled from Hobart, to Central Queensland, and back down to Canberra, debate has ignited, blowing up on both sides about the proposed mega mine, and what its approval could mean for the five other mining hopefuls in Galilee's Basin.

People have come forward from both ends of the spectrum, voicing their equally valid concerns for their livelihoods.

In response to the negative commentary surrounding the carbon emissions released from the convoy, Dr Brown said the output was minuscule compared to what would be released from the mega mine.

"They will always attack the person and the process, but never address the issues,” he said.

"I used to get accused of living in a wooden house when I was fighting for forests and then using electricity during the franklin dam campaign - on and on it goes.”

Dr Brown said he agreed with coal miners who wanted a fair and just transition out of the coal industry and was appalled at how companies treat them.

"The companies dump them every time there is a recession or down turn. We're not saying, 'lets not have the Government help those in this industry'.

"Let's have the Government help them into the new age of renewable energy.”

Dr Brown said 93 per cent of people in Central Queensland were not working in mining, and a 2016 report by the Australia Institute stated of the 2.36 million people in the workforce in Queensland, coal mining employed about 20,000 people.

He said a 2017 report by Deloitte Access Economics valued the world's largest living organism at $56 billion, with an economic contribution of $6.4 billion a year, and these are figures that would die with the reef if greenhouse gas pollution levels didn't reach zero in the next 30 years, as stated in the IPCC report.

The findings of the IPCC report were called "alarming” by environmental commentators, and current rates suggest 1.5C would be breached by 2040, and 2C would be breached in 2060, the report said.

Dr Brown said nature was priceless, and the impacts of global warming had been a multimillion dollar hit on the economy, with the country experiencing more natural disasters than ever.

"Last year it cost 150,000 lives around the planet, and the World Health Organisation has predicted 250,000 a year by 2030, which is conservative,” he said.

"There's so many young people involved, and this point is just not being debated in the media. We are here for the children of Australia.

"Coal threatens the livelihood of everyone,” he said.