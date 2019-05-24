Ex-Labor MP back to haunt Premier

CITING "palpable" anger in the community, a Labor MP turned central Queensland mayor will consider running against her former party if the Adani issue is not sorted.

Cr Strelow, who is organising a day of action on the Galilee Basin today, also would not rule out running against Labor at the next state election if the issue was not fixed.

It is understood she would get preferences from the LNP if she chose to do so.

Cr Strelow said Labor's performance during the federal election campaign had been incredibly frustrating.

"To see the result on election night unfold, I felt very conflicted," she said.

"One half of me, that wasn't the result I wanted, but it was the result I expected to see.

"From regional Queensland I felt a palpable anger.

"It crystallised around Adani, but it's more about the future of our children in the region."

She said the day of action would be calling for the State Government to finalise the approval process for Adani in a reasonable time frame.

"If it looks ridiculously long, I will have more to say," Cr Strelow said.

Asked if she would contest the next State election if Labor's action on Adani was not good enough, Cr Strelow said she was "very happy as mayor".

"I'm not going to issue any kind of threat at this stage," she said.

She said instead she hoped the Government was responsive to the communities' needs.

Cr Strelow quit the Labor Party in 2017 and ran as an Independent after a preselection stouch, only narrowly losing her bid for the seat of Rockhampton.

She said she was pleased Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk appeared to have started to take action on Adani.

"It would have been good to see earlier. But it was democracy in action," she said.