Ex-Olympic qualifier ran from scene of Whitsunday crash

A Whitsunday woman was found to have three drugs in her system when she crashed into another car on Shute Harbour Rd. Photo: File

A Whitsunday woman who once qualified for the Olympics has fronted court after crashing into a car and driving with three different drugs in her system.

Adele Taylor Louise Webber was driving along Shute Harbour Rd in September when she looked down at the radio and slammed into the back of a car at the Island Dr intersection.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week Webber was crying hysterically and apologised after the crash.

Both vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The court heard she then ran towards Island Dr and police later caught up with her in an alleyway behind Coles.

Sen-Constable Rowe said Webber told police she was overwhelmed by the situation and had looked down at the radio, causing her to rear-end the vehicle in front.

The 30-year-old woman was later found to have three drugs in her system – amphetamine, meth and diazepam.

Webber pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Lawyer Peta Vernon, for Webber, said her client had been driving her mother’s car when she crashed and was not paying attention.

A Whitsunday woman fled the scene after she rear-ended a vehicle on Shute Harbour Rd. Photo: File

The court heard Webber was from Airlie Beach, grew up on Hamilton Island and was a qualified swim coach.

“She qualified for the 2008 Olympics but her life took a different direction and that did not pan out,” Ms Vernon said.

Ms Vernon said Webber had worked in admin for legal firms and insurance companies in the past and now worked as a cleaner.

Magistrate James Morton told Webber she had a drug problem and drugs had been a “backdrop” to her issues.

“I have got no doubt, no doubt whatsoever as sure as I sit here and the sun is up outside, I will see you again,” he said.

Webber was fined a total of $1550 and disqualified from driving for seven months. Convictions were recorded.