Palm Island D/E
Former Palm Island council worker charged with fraud

by MADURA MCCORMACK
25th Jul 2019 3:32 PM
A FORMER accountant for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council has been charged with fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

According to the CCC, the 47-year-old man from Douglas was charged with two counts of fraud as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the council.

He is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on August 15.

The charges against the former accountant comes after the council's chief financial officer, John Mugambi Mwamba, was charged with 24 counts of fraud in relation to the CCC investigation.

