Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Politics

Ex-pollie’s court loss over ‘shagging’ jibe

by Lane Sainty
3rd Mar 2021 9:35 AM

Former Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm has failed in a bid to overturn his court loss in a defamation case brought by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Mr Leyonhjelm was ordered to pay Ms Hanson-Young $120,000 and interest in the Federal Court of Australia in 2019.

 

The court found he had defamed her in media interviews following a heated dispute in the Senate in which he told Ms Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men".

The ruling was upheld in a majority Full Federal Court decision on Wednesday.

Justices Michael Wigney and Wendy Abraham dismissed the appeal and ordered Mr Leyonhjelm pay Ms Hanson-Young's costs.

But Justice Steven Rares said he disagreed and would have ruled in Mr Leyonhjelm's favour.

Originally published as Ex-pollie's court loss over 'shagging' jibe

david leyonhjelm sarah hanson-young

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island rape trial: ‘This case really is about no meaning no’

        Premium Content Island rape trial: ‘This case really is about no meaning no’

        Crime The pair had drinks on Hamilton Island. It is alleged the man raped her after she said no

        Bowen Basin water supply a ‘nationally significant’ priority

        Premium Content Bowen Basin water supply a ‘nationally significant’ priority

        Rural A report has found ‘constrained water supply’ is limiting the growth of...

        Coroner questions disparity over seatbelt regulations

        Premium Content Coroner questions disparity over seatbelt regulations

        News Coroner: ‘Why do schoolchildren get the protection of the seatbelt where the...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community