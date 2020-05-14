Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

Aisling Brennan
14th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is expected to undergo medical tests to determine his level of "fitness", a court has heard.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said she was aware Mr Kitchingman was to undergo several tests to determine the "fitness and physical ailments of the accused".

A medical letter had been presented to the Lismore Local Court in February outlining Mr Kitchingman's health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor asked for an adjournment to allow her client to undergo the necessary tests, including a geriatric report.

"We will have enough to put forward to the Local Court going for committal given fitness is being raised," she said.

The matter was adjourned to June 10 in the Lismore Local Court allow for those tests to be carried out.

buggery charge lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Questions remain over opening of lagoon

        premium_icon Questions remain over opening of lagoon

        News Council discussed the lagoon’s opening yesterday following the State Government’s new ten-person restriction.

        • 14th May 2020 5:00 AM
        A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        premium_icon A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        News Both sides of government have failed to reach a bipartisan consensus on mine...

        • 14th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Grim prediction has Qld tourism sector scrambling

        premium_icon Grim prediction has Qld tourism sector scrambling

        Travel “There is no clear road map out of this..."

        • 14th May 2020 4:53 AM
        Growing big pumpkins brings Whitsunday family together

        premium_icon Growing big pumpkins brings Whitsunday family together

        Offbeat The pumpkins were destined for Show Whitsunday, but the journey of growing them...