Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATON STASHED: A former security guard has pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted weapon after police searched his house. Picture: Kevin Farmer
BATON STASHED: A former security guard has pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted weapon after police searched his house. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER security guard, who had stashed an extendible batton under his coffee table, didn't know it was illegal to keep the tool he previously used for work.

Ali Hodan, 46, told police he didn't know it was illegal for him to keep the batton.

Police found the Class M weapon during a search of Hodan's Gatton home at 4am on October 23.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill told the court, when questioned, Hodan told police he had been employed as a security guard.

"(He said) he had been issued the baton... but his license had expired on July 14, 2019," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He said he no longer worked for that company as a security guard."

With no criminal history, Hodan appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a single weapon possession charge.

Magistrate Graham Lee served Hodan a six-month, $300 good behaviour bond.

The conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

bats crimes gatton gatton courthouse weapon possession
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grey nomads, listen up: New free RV park to draw in visitors

        premium_icon Grey nomads, listen up: New free RV park to draw in visitors

        Council News Place to pull up in Proserpine aims to help visitors explore region.

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Decade of endurance: Footy player morphs into triathlete

        premium_icon Decade of endurance: Footy player morphs into triathlete

        Sport Airlie athlete to line up for his 10th race around Hamilton Island.

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Man accused of exposing himself in Airlie fronts court

        premium_icon Man accused of exposing himself in Airlie fronts court

        Crime 41yo man pleads not guilty to multiple charges.

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        'This is very rare': Spate of break-ins across Airlie Beach

        premium_icon 'This is very rare': Spate of break-ins across Airlie Beach

        Crime Cash, car keys and vehicles swiped in one night, police say.