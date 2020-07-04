Ex-Shark on domestic assault charge

Former NRL star Paul Mellor is facing assault charges on a former girlfriend at a home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The woman, 34-year-old Jade Pike, is the ex-footballer's former partner who complained to police of shoulder and neck injuries.

Police officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command on Friday, June 26, received a report of an alleged domestic-related incident at a home in Maroubra.

The alleged incident occurred five days earlier on a Sunday afternoon.

Police spoke to Mellor and issued an ADVO. After further inquiries he was arrested last Tuesday and taken to Maroubra Police Station

He was charged with common assault and granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court next Thursday, according to a police statement.

Mellor, 45, could not be contacted by The Sunday Telegraph.

A strapping centre, he played 221 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks, the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs.

After retiring, he was employed by the NRL as a video referee.

Away from football Mellor is best remembered for an ugly split in 2012 with former teammate Andrew Ettingshausen, who admitted to having an affair with his wife.

Mellor and his wife got divorced after the affair was revealed.

Paul Mellor played with four clubs, including South Sydney, during his 221-game NRL career. Picture: Gregg Porteous

SAINTS

The 34 players from the Storm v Roosters Thursday night blockbuster, the most extraordinary sporting contest and close to the best game I've seen in 40 years, proving once again why they call rugby league the greatest game of all.

SINNER

Broncos chief executive Paul White appears to be more concerned about his own future and lobbying for a new executive role at NRL headquarters rather than sorting out the hopeless mess he has been partly responsible for in Brisbane.

SHOOSH

There will be a bonus for Roosters boss Nick Politis with the departure of second-rower John Bateman from the Canberra Raiders at the end of the season. His Mitsubishi dealership in the national capital gets the car back they gave the English forward as a third-party sponsorship.

The Storm-Roosters epic on Thursday night was an instant classic. Picture: Getty Images

SPOTTED

South Sydney Rabbitohs' old super coach Wayne Bennett running along Cleveland Street in Surry Hills on Friday morning, getting his daily exercise.

SPOTTED II

Coaches Trent Robinson and Craig Bellamy sharing the same lift at Suncorp Stadium on the way to the dressing sheds after Thursday night's golden-point thriller.

SPOTTED III

Anthony Mundine, 46, running the 14km from Hurstville to Alexandria to begin his fitness program for a possible fight with Michael Zerafa in October.

Anthony Mundine is stepping up his training again for a possible return to the ring later this year. Picture: Che Chorley

SPOTTED IV

Gus Gould on Channel 9 bagging the proposed Kangaroos v All Blacks exhibition game. "It's the most stupid idea I've ever heard of. It's got zero chance of happening."

SPOTTED V

Boxing's Moloney twins - Andrew and Jason - back in Australia sharing a hotel room in quarantine in Sydney. Sadly, Andrew misses out on his son Lee's first birthday on July 15 by just a few hours. He is not allowed to leave the hotel until midnight on the 15th.

CHARLOTTE'S LEAGUE PASS

The world's best female rugby star, Charlotte Caslick, is considering a temporary switch to rugby league for a chance to play in this year's NRLW competition and State of Origin.

The Sunday Telegraph spotted Charlotte at Sydney Roosters headquarters in Moore Park last week with her manager Josh White. They were in talks with the club's NRLW coach Jamie Feeney.

The Olympic gold medallist from Rio is the star of the Aussie women's sevens team and one of rugby's biggest marketing assets in all forms of the men's and women's games.

The 25-year-old loves rugby union and is still fully committed to next year's Tokyo Olympics, but a crack at league would obviously be of interest.

Rugby star Charlotte Caslick would be a great addition to the Roosters in the NRLW. Picture: Getty Images

White - who also manages champion cricketer Ellyse Perry - is in discussions with Rugby Australia regarding Charlotte's contract expiring on August 31 - about a month before the NRLW kickoff.

It is no big secret that rugby union is facing massive financial challenges post COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Queenslander is a playmaker who would be suited at halfback or five-eighth in rugby league. Her presence would add enormous interest to the NRLW competition that is already growing rapidly in interest and popularity.

White hopes to have her future settled in the next few weeks.

"If she was able to jump across to the NRLW this season, it would obviously be a great opportunity for an athlete of Charlotte's calibre to test herself against the best in women's NRL," White said. "Her passion is rugby but she has always followed rugby league and the North Queensland Cowboys."

Charlotte Caslick is a big North Queensland Cowboys fan. Picture: Dylan Robinson

CAN YOU HURRY UP AND LEAVE

NRL clubs have received a warning letter from football operations manager Jason King about dawdling from the field when sent to the sin bin.

"There has been a number of incidents in recent weeks where players are walking slowly from the field after being sent to the sin bin by the referee," King said in the letter, "All clubs and players are reminded of rules introduced in 2019 which require players to leave the field expeditiously via the most direct route to the dressing rooms.

"This requires players to run, not walk. Please be aware the NRL may issue a Breach Notice to any offending club or in more serious cases the player may be charged under the NRL Judiciary Code."

MEAT LOVERS

This is another example of NRL players and the fantastic work they do behind the scenes.

Gary Green runs a meat business called Mr Wagyu Beef out of Casino in far the north of the state.

Cody Walker cooked up a storm.

During COVID-19, he was left with 5.5 tonnes of processed meat that he couldn't sell when the restaurants and clubs he supplies had to close. It was $1 million worth of meat.

Gary got into contact with an old friend - Cronulla gym owner Travis Young, who knew a lot of NRL players.

All of a sudden the likes of Damien Cook, Josh Dugan, Reagan Campbell Gillard, Boyd Cordner, Josh and Brett Morris, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker and Elliot Whitehead started spreading the story on their social media accounts.

The players purchased their own steaks and posted photos from their barbecues.

Suddenly Mr Wagyu Beef became a popular home delivery service. Gary sold all the meat, saved his business and will be forever grateful to the players.

