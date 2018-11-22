Excellent range of species to target in port, dams

FISHING LINES

THE Port of Brisbane is offering mixed bags at the moment.

Anglers are catching a variety of species including flathead, threadfin salmon, jewfish and estuary cod.

If you want to target the jewfish or threadfin salmon, focus your attention on the numerous drop-offs along the main shipping channel.

A run-out tide seems to be producing better results so an afternoon session might be on the cards.

Soft vibes and larger metal blades are producing the goods while drifting to keep the lure working vertically under your boat.

If bait is more your thing, Mantis Shrimp seem to be relished by the jew and snapper down there.

Larger prawns and live herring are doing the damage on the snapper and cod.

Laura Casey with her biggest flounder from the port of Brisbane.

Cod, flathead and bream are being caught off the rock walls on the northern side of the river near Boggy Creek.

Casting deep divers around the walls and points is a great way to target them and can be a lot of fun when you find a patch of estuary cod.

Keep your drag tight as these cod will want to take your lure into its home.

Flathead are usually encountered at the base of these walls whilst using vibes or soft plastics.

Somerset Dam is still producing a lot of good bass.

Most of these bass are coming from Bay 13 and around the flats off Queen Street.

Slow Blatt jigs in the 20-30g weights seem to be dominating out there at the moment. Slowly winding near the bottom is producing good results.

If you want to chase some larger yellowbelly, vertically working these jigs near the steeper banks like Red Rock will work a treat.

In Moreton Bay, the spotty mackerel have finally arrived in numbers north of Mud Island.

Keep an eye out for birds and these will lead you straight to them.

If you want to chase their cousin, the school mackerel, grab some small pilchards and head to the beacons off Moreton Island or Harry Atkinson Reef.

Try to use the smallest weights possible and add a small wire trace to stop getting bitten off.

Charlton's Fishing is at Redbank.

