Excellent scores order of the day
WHITSUNDAY GOLF: There was a smaller field than usual with ladies pennants players away, but the 19 Whitsunday golfers who competed achieved some excellent scores in the single Stableford last Sunday.
A three-way tie on 40 points for the men's A-grade required a countback, close scoring in the men's B-grade gave the win to Peter Browning on 38 points, with Pam Casey winning the ladies' competition with 35 points.
The course is in such wonderful condition, due the hard work and diligence of the ground staff and volunteers that look after it so well despite the best efforts of Mother Nature to keep them on their toes.
Men's A-grade:
Winner: Clay Coles with 40 points on a count back from
Runner-up: Aaron Watts
Best gross: Scotty Wardroper
Longest Drive: Clay Coles
Men's B-grade:
Winner: Don Cameron with 38 points
Runner-up: Peter Browning with 37 points
Best gross: Mick Caton
Longest Drive: Mark McDougall
Ladies:
Winner: Pam Casey with 35 points
Runner-up: Annie Kercher with 32 points
Best gross: Anna Winterbourn
Longest Drive: (1-36 h'cap): Anna Winterbourn; (37+ h'cap): Karen Rix.
Nearest the pins:
All in:
2nd shot on the 9th: Peter Browning
1st shot on the 13th: David Hoy
Men:
2nd shot on the 2nd: David Hoy
1st shot on the 16th: Jason Bourke
Ladies:
2nd shot on the 2nd: Annie Kercher
1st shot on the 16th: Pam Casey
Sunday will be a bye for the Proserpine Golf Club Men's Open.
August 11 with be the Airlie Panel & Paint/Master Butchers Whitsunday Monthly Medal and least putts.