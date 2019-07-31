Excellent scores order of the day

WINNERS: Clay Coles (A grade), Pam Casey (Ladies), Don Cameron (B grade) enjoyed the spoils of victory in last Sunday's Whitsunday Golf action.

WINNERS: Clay Coles (A grade), Pam Casey (Ladies), Don Cameron (B grade) enjoyed the spoils of victory in last Sunday's Whitsunday Golf action. Contributed

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: There was a smaller field than usual with ladies pennants players away, but the 19 Whitsunday golfers who competed achieved some excellent scores in the single Stableford last Sunday.

A three-way tie on 40 points for the men's A-grade required a countback, close scoring in the men's B-grade gave the win to Peter Browning on 38 points, with Pam Casey winning the ladies' competition with 35 points.

The course is in such wonderful condition, due the hard work and diligence of the ground staff and volunteers that look after it so well despite the best efforts of Mother Nature to keep them on their toes.

Men's A-grade:

Winner: Clay Coles with 40 points on a count back from

Runner-up: Aaron Watts

Best gross: Scotty Wardroper

Longest Drive: Clay Coles

Men's B-grade:

Winner: Don Cameron with 38 points

Runner-up: Peter Browning with 37 points

Best gross: Mick Caton

Longest Drive: Mark McDougall

Ladies:

Winner: Pam Casey with 35 points

Runner-up: Annie Kercher with 32 points

Best gross: Anna Winterbourn

Longest Drive: (1-36 h'cap): Anna Winterbourn; (37+ h'cap): Karen Rix.

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Peter Browning

1st shot on the 13th: David Hoy

Men:

2nd shot on the 2nd: David Hoy

1st shot on the 16th: Jason Bourke

Ladies:

2nd shot on the 2nd: Annie Kercher

1st shot on the 16th: Pam Casey

Sunday will be a bye for the Proserpine Golf Club Men's Open.

August 11 with be the Airlie Panel & Paint/Master Butchers Whitsunday Monthly Medal and least putts.