Excited recyclers delight in rollout

RECYCLING ROLLOUT: Peter Baris from the Whitsunday Regional Council busy delivering new recycling bin in Cannonvale on Monday. Peter Carruthers

CANNONVALE resident Cony Von Strobl-Albeg has been taking her recyclables to the transfer station in Carlo Dr every week for the past 15 years - beginning next week she will no longer have to.

To coincide with National Recycling Week from October 13, residents across the Whitsundays will be able to prevent plastic, glass and paper from being buried in landfill by simply filling their recently delivered yellow-lidded wheelie bins.

While some residents claim the reduction in CO2 emissions will be negligible and bemoan a $140 rate bump, a Whitsunday Regional Council representative says most feedback on the rollout has been positive.

The representative said although there would be a rate increase after the rollout, ratepayers would end us saving as the council would need to spend less money on local government landfills.

Cony Von Strobl-Albeg with her children Lukas and Charlotte Trevaskis place their first item of glass in the recently delivered recycling bin in Cannonvale yesterday.

Information packs on the recycling rollout will soon be delivered in the mail or are available on the council's website.

Collection will happen on the same day as usual bin pick-up but will happen only once a fortnight. A calendar on the bin will make it clear when the next collection date will occur.

All glass, all paper and cardboard and most plastic bottles are able to be recycled.

Ms Von Strobl-Albeg was so excited to finally see yellow-lidded recycling bins arrive in her street this week she posted photos of the bins to her Facebook account.

She said she was proud of the Whitsunday community for standing up for kerbside recycling in the face of council resistance.

"I think it is really cool that the council actually acted on the will of the community,” she said.

Whether there will be a reduction in CO2 emissions is not really important to MsVon Strobl-Albeg, who said the bins represented the community's desire to make a difference for the environment.

"It's a step toward minimising rubbish and being more aware of waste,” she said.

"This is the world our kids are going to inherit and you hate to think what will happen with all this rubbish if we don't recycle.

"I am really excited.”