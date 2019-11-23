EXCITED: Shoppers flock to Anaconda for grand opening

Jade and Leigh Fitzgerald at the grand opening of Anaconda in Cannonvale.

Jade and Leigh Fitzgerald at the grand opening of Anaconda in Cannonvale. Elyse Wurm

A CROWD of people gathered outside Anaconda this morning, eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the major store in Cannonvale.

At 8am the doors were officially opened, with Conway boy Zavier Sievers, 8, given the task of cutting the ribbon.

Shoppers wasted no time exploring the aisles, checking out the outdoor and adventure gear on offer.

Customer Michael Williams said it was awesome to now have an Anaconda store close to home.

"If ever we went to Mackay we always went to the store,” he said.

"We live across the road (here) so whenever we need something we'll just pop across the road.”

Store manager Bas Van Stijn said he was ecstatic with this morning's response, which exceeded his expectations.

The feedback had been great, he said.

"Really positive about the variety and the range,” he said.

"We sell a lot of things you couldn't previously by in Airlie Beach.”

Mr Van Stijn said just two weeks had passed since the store was empty, to now boasting a full range of items.

A drawcard was also the amount of parking out the front, which could accommodate caravans and motorhomes, he said.

He invited the community to visit the store and chat to the experts on hand, some of which have up to 20 years' experience.

Anaconda Airlie Beach is located at Whitsunday Plaza and is open until 6pm today.