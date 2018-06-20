Excitement builds for Show Whitsunday

NEW displays and returning crowd favourites are set to wow the Show Whitsunday crowds at Proserpine Showgrounds this weekend.

Bouncing back from the effects of Cyclone Debbie, the show was a roaring success in 2017 and show president Donna Rogers said this year's event would be no different.

"Every year is a standout,” she said. "We generally see around 8000-10000 people across our two-day show.”

This year's headline acts will include Queensland's largest interactive reptile display, with Luke's Reptile Kingdom making a show debut, and El Jay and his team who will be tearing up the showgrounds with a heart-stopping, humorous motorcycle stunt performance on Friday lunchtime and evening.

Three main areas of interest will provide entertainment for all ages.

Sideshow alley is taking a prominent stand in the thrills department, with exhilarating rides, dodgem cars and showbag stalls opening from 1pm Friday.

The trade exhibits and commercial vendors will be offering show deals for the savvy customer, while community talent will be on display as locals vie for top spot in competitions including equestrian events, the woodchop, stud cattle exhibit and arts and crafts.

But perhaps the highlight will be Wilmar's Fireworks Presentation, which will kick-off at 8pm on Friday.

Ms Rogers said Show Whitsunday would be an action-packed event with a focus on families.

"The show is one of the few events in our region that is based on tradition - a tradition based on over 100 years of history,” she said.

"The show was instigated to ensure local families got to meet up once a year in a social setting. This tradition still brings families and friends together at the show to enjoy its many entertainments and events.

"Whether you're interested in the sideshow alley, the show jumping, the woodchop, grabbing a great deal from one of the car dealerships or just having a drink at the bar, Show Whitsunday has something for everyone.”

DETAILS

WHEN: Friday, June 22, 8.30am-11pm and Saturday, June 23, 8.30am-6.15pm.

WHERE: Proserpine Showgrounds.

COST: Adults $15, pensioners and students older than 14 $10, children older than four $5.

TRANSPORT: Buses will be running to Airlie Beach.