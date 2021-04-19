Exciting new digital future for The Whitsundays Times

For more than 100 years, the Whitsundays news that matters to you has been covered with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

The Whitsunday Coast Guardian display at Proserpine Museum. The Guardian began in 1904 but no original copies exist until 1911, except for a ‘brown paper’ issue in 1905.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from black and white printed papers to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as The Whitsunday Times, which began in 1981, finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Courier Mail.

There will also be a home for the Bowen Indepdent (founded in 1902) and Proserpine’s Whitsunday Coast Guardian (founded in 1904).

The Bowen and Proserpine cpmmunities will still have their own dedicated sections on the Courier Mail website.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access the two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

Whitsunday Regional Council will soon upgrade Halpannel Park and Blue Gum Park in Proserpine with new shaded playground equipment. Picture: Supplied

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Whitsundays.

I work for you, and that won’t change.

I live locally and the Whitsundays website section (which can still be found at whitsundaytimes.com.au) will run locally.

GOOD WORKS: Just some of the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach activities the Whitsunday Times has covered over the years

I will continue to showcase great local stories and cover the issues that really matter to you, our readers.

I have three years experience working in regional news and I am excited to take this next step into the Whitsundays.

I look forward to delving into the issues that make you tick, from paid parking in Airlie Beach to the Whitsunday Paradise development at Bowen.

I also want to report on your milestones, the big events and photograph important moments in time.

Whitsunday Sailing Club plans submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council to build a Maritime Academy at 11 Ocean Road, Airlie Beach. Picture: Supplied

Together with the team in Mackay looking at the wider region, we will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Whitsundays.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition is a popular component of The Whitsunday Times’ online experience, giving readers the option to read the articles in a print-style format.

Whitsunday Times digital edition April 2021 combines news from the former Bowen Independent and Whitsunday Coast Guardian titles.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you also will be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster.

Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

Sunrise on the Bowen foreshore. Picture: Evan Morgan

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.